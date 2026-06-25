How To Watch Obsession On OTT? Buy, Rent And Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Its unprecedented theatrical run delayed digital release plans significantly.

The horror film becomes available for digital purchase June 30.

Horror fans have been counting down the days until Obsession arrives on digital platforms, and the long-awaited release date has finally been confirmed. Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession has turned into one of the most extraordinary independent success stories in recent years. Made on a shoestring budget of less than $1 million - reportedly around $750,000 - the found-footage horror film has stunned the industry with its phenomenal box-office performance. Defying the usual trajectory of horror releases, the film continued to grow week after week, ultimately becoming the highest-grossing movie ever acquired at a film festival.

Obsession Set For Digital Release

According to Movieweb, audiences will be able to buy or rent Obsession digitally from June 30. While the film is widely expected to make its way to Peacock in the future, an official streaming date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, the film remains available in cinemas.

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Obsession has rewritten the rules of theatrical success. Deadline reports that the film has overtaken The Blair Witch Project's worldwide haul of $248.6 million, making it the most successful film festival acquisition of all time. The iconic horror classic was famously picked up by Artisan for over $1 million following its Sundance debut in 1999.

Featuring performances from Indie Navarrette and Michael Johnston, Obsession continued to surprise industry insiders by outperforming its opening weekend earnings of $17.1 million across four of its first five weekends. The film has also surpassed the global earnings of Universal and Blumhouse's Oscar-winning thriller Get Out, which ended its theatrical run with $259.9 million worldwide.

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Success At Box Office Delayed Its Digital Debut

Originally, Obsession was due to be released digitally on June 2, 2026. However, as ticket sales continued to climb, Focus Features chose to delay those plans in order to maximise the film's remarkable theatrical run.

During the COVID-19 era, Universal Pictures introduced a policy allowing films earning under $50 million to move to digital platforms just 17 days after their cinema release. Since Obsession opened with $17 million, many assumed it would follow that route.

Instead, the film achieved something few expected. As audiences continued flocking to cinemas, Focus Features pulled the planned digital release on May 31. Astonishingly, on the very day it had originally been scheduled to arrive online, Obsession still earned $5.7 million in cinemas.

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Universal has since adjusted its release strategy, pledging that all studio films will now enjoy at least a five-week theatrical window before becoming available digitally. Focus Features, however, still retains the flexibility to use the shorter 17-day release model.

Starring Michael Johnston as Bear and Inde Navarrette as Nikki, Obsession has already secured its place in cinema history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it became the first film since 1982's E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial to post box-office increases during both its second and third weekends in cinemas.