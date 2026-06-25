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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKarisma Kapoor Birthday: Why Her Engagement To Abhishek Bachchan Ended Before Marriage

Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Why Her Engagement To Abhishek Bachchan Ended Before Marriage

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan dated for five years and got engaged in 2002, but their relationship ended just months before marriage.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karisma and Abhishek dated five years, got engaged 2002.
  • Their engagement unexpectedly ended after just four months.
  • Family disagreements and career concerns caused their split.
  • Karisma married Sanjay Kapoor, eventually divorcing in 2016.

As Karisma Kapoor turns 52 on 25 June, fans are once again looking back at the life and journey of one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. The actress, who became the first woman from the Kapoor family to carve out a successful career in films, ruled the 1990s with a string of blockbuster hits and unforgettable performances. While her professional achievements made headlines, her personal life often attracted equal attention.

Among the many chapters of Karisma’s life, her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. The two were once deeply in love and even got engaged, leaving fans convinced that wedding bells were only a matter of time. However, fate had other plans.

Family Connection That Turned Into Love

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan first met in 1997 at the wedding celebrations of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, who is related to the Kapoor family. What began as a friendship during family gatherings gradually blossomed into romance.

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The couple reportedly dated for nearly five years. At the time, Karisma was one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, while Abhishek was yet to make his debut in Hindi cinema. Despite their different career stages, both families were believed to be supportive of the relationship.

Engagement That Shocked Bollywood

In 2002, the Bachchan and Kapoor families delighted fans by announcing Abhishek and Karisma’s engagement. During celebrations marking Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday, Jaya Bachchan publicly introduced Karisma as her future daughter-in-law.

Speaking at the event, Jaya reportedly said, “Today, along with the Bachchan and Nanda families, another family is joining us - the Kapoor family. Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and my future daughter-in-law Karisma Kapoor. Abhishek has given us this beautiful gift on his father’s 60th birthday.”

The announcement strengthened speculation that one of Bollywood’s most powerful families was about to unite. However, just four months after the engagement, the relationship unexpectedly came to an end.

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Kareena Kapoor Allegedly Called Abhishek ‘Jiju’

Interestingly, when Abhishek made his acting debut with Refugee in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor, reports suggested that Kareena used to call him "jiju" on the sets. According to Dainik Bhaskar, despite sharing romantic scenes in the film, Kareena reportedly maintained that she saw Abhishek as a brother.

While Refugee received an average response, Abhishek’s subsequent films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa and Om Jai Jagadish, also struggled at the box office.

Why Did Karisma And Abhishek Part Ways?

Over the years, several reports have attempted to explain why the relationship ended. According to media reports, Karisma’s mother, Babita Kapoor, was concerned about her daughter’s future, particularly as Abhishek’s acting career was still finding its footing.

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Reports also claimed that Jaya Bachchan wanted Karisma to step away from films after marriage. Babita was reportedly unwilling to agree to this, and the relationship eventually ended before the couple could marry.

Karisma’s Life After Break-Up

After her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan was called off, Karisma married businessman Sanjay Kapoor in 2003. The couple welcomed two children together before parting ways in 2016.

Karisma’s personal journey has seen its share of highs and lows, but through it all, she has remained one of Bollywood’s most admired and resilient stars. Notably, her former husband, Sanjay Kapoor, passed away on June 12, 2025.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan first meet?

They first met in 1997 at the wedding celebrations of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Their friendship during family gatherings eventually grew into a romance.

When did Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan get engaged?

Their engagement was announced in 2002 during Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday celebration. Jaya Bachchan publicly introduced Karisma as her future daughter-in-law at the event.

How long did Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement last?

The engagement lasted approximately four months after its announcement. The relationship unexpectedly concluded after this short period.

Why did Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement end?

Reports suggest Karisma's mother was concerned about Abhishek's struggling career. Also, Jaya Bachchan reportedly wanted Karisma to quit acting, which her mother opposed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor Birthday Karisma Abhishek Engagement
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