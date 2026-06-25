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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWelcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar Filmed Bhojpuri Song ‘Ghis Ghis’ Despite 104°F Fever, Reveals Akshara Singh

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar Filmed Bhojpuri Song ‘Ghis Ghis’ Despite 104°F Fever, Reveals Akshara Singh

Akshay Kumar’s Bhojpuri dance number with Akshara Singh in Welcome To The Jungle is creating buzz. The actress revealed he shot the song despite suffering a 103-104°F fever.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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  • Singh described working with Kumar as a dream.

Akshay Kumar is winning hearts with his unexpected Bhojpuri avatar in Welcome To The Jungle. The Bollywood star has teamed up with popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for a vibrant dance number in the upcoming comedy entertainer, and the song is already creating a buzz among audiences.

However, behind the colourful visuals and energetic performance lies a story of dedication. Akshara Singh has now revealed that Akshay completed the shoot despite battling a high fever, leaving her deeply impressed by his professionalism.

Akshay Kumar Filmed ‘Ghis Ghis’ Despite 104°F Fever

Speaking to ANI, Akshara Singh shared that Akshay Kumar was suffering from a temperature of around 103–104 degrees Fahrenheit during the shoot of the Bhojpuri track Ghis Ghis.

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Recalling the experience, she said she was amazed by the actor’s commitment to his craft. According to Akshara, despite being unwell, Akshay continued filming with complete focus and professionalism.

She said, “The most remarkable thing was that he had a fever of 103–104 degrees during the shoot. Watching him work made me realise how much he loves his profession and his art. He approaches his work with immense responsibility and dedication.”

Akshara Calls Opportunity A Dream Come True

The actress also opened up about the moment she learned she would be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. She described the opportunity as a dream come true and admitted she was initially overwhelmed by the news.

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Akshara revealed that she first received a call from director Ahmed Khan’s production team regarding a song in Welcome To The Jungle. Later, choreographer Ganesh Acharya personally contacted her and encouraged her to be part of the project.

“When I heard the names of Ganesh sir and Akshay sir, I was completely speechless,” she recalled.

In the film, the Bhojpuri song is presented in a humorous sequence. The scene begins with a director asking for suggestions for a hero, before introducing Akshay’s character in a comic manner. What follows is a colourful dance performance featuring Akshay and Akshara, complete with energetic choreography, vibrant sets and classic Bhojpuri-style entertainment.

The track has already become a talking point among fans and is being widely appreciated for its fun-filled appeal.

Welcome To The Jungle is set to release in cinemas on June 26. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Aftab Shivdasani and several others.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Akshara Singh Fever Welcome To The Jungle Bhojpuri Dance Ghis Ghis
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