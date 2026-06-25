The world of Mirzapur is gearing up for a grand leap from streaming screens to cinemas. After three successful seasons that built a loyal fan following, the franchise is now preparing for its big-screen debut. While audiences were already expecting familiar faces from the acclaimed series, the newly released teaser has revealed an exciting addition to the cast, bringing together some of the most recognisable names from the OTT space.

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Teaser Gives Fans A First Glimpse

The makers have officially unveiled the teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 4 September. The preview features key franchise stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma and Ali Fazal, all returning in their well-known roles.

However, what has grabbed equal attention is the inclusion of Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee. Their presence has added a fresh layer of excitement, making the film one of the most talked-about upcoming releases among fans of the franchise.

Three OTT Favourites Add To The Buzz

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee are among the most recognised performers in the digital entertainment space. Their arrival in Mirzapur: The Movie has come as a pleasant surprise for viewers.

With established franchise favourites sharing screen space with some of OTT’s biggest stars, expectations around the film have grown significantly. The expanded cast suggests that the cinematic version of Mirzapur is aiming to deliver an even bigger spectacle than the series.

Ravi Kishan Set To Play A Negative Character

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan will reportedly be seen in a negative role in the film. Over the years, he has earned appreciation for his performances in series such as Maamla Legal Hai, Matsya Kaand, Country Mafia and The Whistleblower.

He has also recently appeared in Netflix's film Maa-Behen. His addition to the Mirzapur universe is expected to bring a new dynamic to the story.

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Jitendra Kumar To Appear As Bablu Pandit

Popular actor Jitendra Kumar, widely known for playing Sachiv Ji in Panchayat, has also joined the film. In Mirzapur: The Movie, he will be seen portraying the character of Bablu Pandit.

Apart from Panchayat, Jitendra has built a strong fan base through projects such as Kota Factory, Pitchers, Bachelors and Dry Day. His casting has generated considerable curiosity among viewers eager to see how his character fits into the Mirzapur narrative.

Abhishek Banerjee Returns As The Compounder

Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the upcoming film and will reprise his compounder character from the original series.

The actor, who gained wider popularity through films such as Stree and Stree 2, has also established a strong presence on OTT platforms. His performances in Paatal Lok and Pitchers have further strengthened his reputation among digital audiences.

With familiar characters returning and several notable additions joining the cast, Mirzapur: The Movie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Fans will find out how this expanded universe unfolds when the film arrives in theatres on 4 September.