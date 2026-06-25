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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee Join Mirzapur The Movie As Franchise Heads To The Big Screen

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee Join Mirzapur The Movie As Franchise Heads To The Big Screen

The teaser of Mirzapur The Movie has finally arrived, revealing the return of fan-favourite characters alongside surprise additions Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 04:25 PM (IST)

The world of Mirzapur is gearing up for a grand leap from streaming screens to cinemas. After three successful seasons that built a loyal fan following, the franchise is now preparing for its big-screen debut. While audiences were already expecting familiar faces from the acclaimed series, the newly released teaser has revealed an exciting addition to the cast, bringing together some of the most recognisable names from the OTT space.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Teaser OUT; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Promise Bigger Bhaukaal

Teaser Gives Fans A First Glimpse 

The makers have officially unveiled the teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 4 September. The preview features key franchise stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma and Ali Fazal, all returning in their well-known roles.

However, what has grabbed equal attention is the inclusion of Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee. Their presence has added a fresh layer of excitement, making the film one of the most talked-about upcoming releases among fans of the franchise.

Three OTT Favourites Add To The Buzz

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee are among the most recognised performers in the digital entertainment space. Their arrival in Mirzapur: The Movie has come as a pleasant surprise for viewers.

With established franchise favourites sharing screen space with some of OTT’s biggest stars, expectations around the film have grown significantly. The expanded cast suggests that the cinematic version of Mirzapur is aiming to deliver an even bigger spectacle than the series.

Ravi Kishan Set To Play A Negative Character

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan will reportedly be seen in a negative role in the film. Over the years, he has earned appreciation for his performances in series such as Maamla Legal Hai, Matsya Kaand, Country Mafia and The Whistleblower.

He has also recently appeared in Netflix's film Maa-Behen. His addition to the Mirzapur universe is expected to bring a new dynamic to the story.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie First-Look Posters Out; Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu And Munna Return Ahead Of Teaser Launch

Jitendra Kumar To Appear As Bablu Pandit

Popular actor Jitendra Kumar, widely known for playing Sachiv Ji in Panchayat, has also joined the film. In Mirzapur: The Movie, he will be seen portraying the character of Bablu Pandit.

Apart from Panchayat, Jitendra has built a strong fan base through projects such as Kota Factory, Pitchers, Bachelors and Dry Day. His casting has generated considerable curiosity among viewers eager to see how his character fits into the Mirzapur narrative.

Abhishek Banerjee Returns As The Compounder

Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the upcoming film and will reprise his compounder character from the original series.

The actor, who gained wider popularity through films such as Stree and Stree 2, has also established a strong presence on OTT platforms. His performances in Paatal Lok and Pitchers have further strengthened his reputation among digital audiences.

With familiar characters returning and several notable additions joining the cast, Mirzapur: The Movie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Fans will find out how this expanded universe unfolds when the film arrives in theatres on 4 September.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal Jitendra Kumar Ravi Kishan ENtertainment News Divyendu Mirzapur The Movie OTT Stars Mirzapur The Movie Release Date
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