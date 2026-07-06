Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akriti Agarwal's cryptic Instagram stories sparked cheating rumors.

She clarified that she and Prithvi Shaw are still engaged.

Agarwal stated the initial post was misinterpreted, not about Shaw.

Accidental public sharing affected Prithvi Shaw's public reputation.

Actor Akriti Agarwal has responded after her cryptic Instagram Stories sparked widespread rumours involving her fiancé, cricketer Prithvi Shaw. Clarifying that the couple are "still engaged" and "doing absolutely fine", she said her earlier post was misinterpreted and expressed concern over the impact such speculation can have on a public figure's image.

ALSO READ: 'Misunderstood': Prithvi Shaw’s Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Shares Cryptic Story Amid Cheating Rumours Linked To Cricketer

Akriti Agarwal Says She Never Referred To Prithvi Shaw

Responding to the growing online discussion, Akriti posted a fresh statement on her Instagram Stories to clear up the misunderstanding.

She wrote, “Just want to clear something up. I never mentioned my fiancé name, nor did I say that our engagement was called off or that we had separated. It was unfortunate that many people assumed it was about him. We are happy together, still engaged, and doing absolutely fine. This also has made me realise how easy it is for a public figure's image and reputation to be affected by assumptions. A single post, without any names or context can lead people to draw conclusions that aren't even true.”

She continued, “I never wanted to post this story for clarification. But when my partner's dignity became the subject of so many posts. People in the public eye are constantly judged and questioned based on speculation rather than facts.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@akritiagarwal7)

She went on to say, “He is my life, but he is not the only person in my life. I have family, friends, and people who matter to me too. It’s disappointing how easily people create stories around a public figure without any facts, just for their own benefit. Years of hard work, dedication, and reputation can be damaged by baseless speculation, and that’s something people often fail to understand.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@akritiagarwal7)

'I Believe In Karma'

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Akriti explained that her earlier post had been intended only for her Close Friends list but was accidentally shared publicly. She said the mistake led to widespread speculation, ultimately affecting the reputation of the person she loves.

She added, “This story was meant only for close friends, but one small mistake has ended up costing the person I love his reputation. Even now, I don't want to reveal who that story was actually about because I believe in Karma. God will deliver justice in his own time.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@akritiagarwal7)

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How The Speculation Began

The online buzz began on Sunday when Akriti shared a cryptic Instagram Story that read, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead …” She followed it with another line, “Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him.”

Although she did not mention anyone by name, the posts quickly went viral, with many social media users assuming they were about her fiancé, cricketer Prithvi Shaw. The speculation soon snowballed into rumours alleging that Shaw had been unfaithful.

As the online chatter continued to grow, Akriti posted another Story that simply read, “Misunderstood by many!” However, she did not clarify what she meant at the time, allowing the rumours and speculation to continue circulating across social media.