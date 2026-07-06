Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akriti Agarwal's Instagram story

This followed earlier viral story about being cheated.

Neither Agarwal nor Prithvi Shaw addressed the relationship rumors.

Claims of them unfollowing each other were found inaccurate.

Just a day after after a viral Instagram Story sparked widespread speculation about her relationship with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, actress and social media influencer Akriti Agarwal has once again caught internet's attention. Her latest Instagram Story, carrying the brief message "Misunderstood by many!", has prompted fresh conversations online, although neither she nor Shaw has publicly commented on the ongoing rumours.

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Akriti Agarwal's Latest Instagram Story

Akriti's newest Instagram Story featured just four words, "Misunderstood by many!" Despite its simplicity, the post quickly attracted attention across social media, with many users connecting it to the recent speculation surrounding her personal life.

The message follows the circulation of a screenshot of an alleged earlier Instagram Story that spread rapidly online. That post, which is no longer visible on her Instagram account, led many social media users to believe it was linked to Shaw, even though no names were mentioned.

The alleged Story read, "I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead. Everything is true, every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him."

(Image Source: Instagram/@akritiagarwal7)

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Neither Of Them Have Addressed The Rumours

Despite growing discussion across social media platforms, neither Akriti Agarwal nor Prithvi Shaw has issued any statement regarding the speculation.

Social media was abuzz with claims that Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, a check of their Instagram accounts showed that the claims were inaccurate. At the time of verification, both were still following each other. The two continue to follow each other on Instagram, and there has been no visible change to their engagement-related posts or photographs on either profile. With no official clarification from the couple, the online discussion remains based entirely on speculation.

Who Is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is an actress and one of India's well-known digital creators, with more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram. She has built a strong online presence through fashion, lifestyle and dance content, consistently attracting high engagement from her audience.

She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Trimukha, marking her transition from digital content creation to cinema.