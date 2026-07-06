Akriti Agarwal's most recent Instagram Story consisted of the brief message,
'Misunderstood': Prithvi Shaw’s Fiancée Akriti Agarwal Shares Cryptic Story Amid Cheating Rumours Linked To Cricketer
Akriti Agarwal has shared another cryptic Instagram Story after a viral post fuelled speculation about her relationship with fiancé Prithvi Shaw. Neither has responded to the rumours.
- Akriti Agarwal's Instagram story
- This followed earlier viral story about being cheated.
- Neither Agarwal nor Prithvi Shaw addressed the relationship rumors.
- Claims of them unfollowing each other were found inaccurate.
Just a day after after a viral Instagram Story sparked widespread speculation about her relationship with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, actress and social media influencer Akriti Agarwal has once again caught internet's attention. Her latest Instagram Story, carrying the brief message "Misunderstood by many!", has prompted fresh conversations online, although neither she nor Shaw has publicly commented on the ongoing rumours.
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Akriti Agarwal's Latest Instagram Story
Akriti's newest Instagram Story featured just four words, "Misunderstood by many!" Despite its simplicity, the post quickly attracted attention across social media, with many users connecting it to the recent speculation surrounding her personal life.
The message follows the circulation of a screenshot of an alleged earlier Instagram Story that spread rapidly online. That post, which is no longer visible on her Instagram account, led many social media users to believe it was linked to Shaw, even though no names were mentioned.
The alleged Story read, "I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead. Everything is true, every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him."
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Neither Of Them Have Addressed The Rumours
Despite growing discussion across social media platforms, neither Akriti Agarwal nor Prithvi Shaw has issued any statement regarding the speculation.
Social media was abuzz with claims that Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, a check of their Instagram accounts showed that the claims were inaccurate. At the time of verification, both were still following each other. The two continue to follow each other on Instagram, and there has been no visible change to their engagement-related posts or photographs on either profile. With no official clarification from the couple, the online discussion remains based entirely on speculation.
Who Is Akriti Agarwal?
Akriti Agarwal is an actress and one of India's well-known digital creators, with more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram. She has built a strong online presence through fashion, lifestyle and dance content, consistently attracting high engagement from her audience.
She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Trimukha, marking her transition from digital content creation to cinema.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Akriti Agarwal's latest Instagram Story say?
Have Akriti Agarwal or Prithvi Shaw commented on the relationship rumors?
No, neither Akriti Agarwal nor Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has publicly addressed the ongoing speculation about their relationship. The discussion remains based entirely on social media speculation.
Did Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw unfollow each other on Instagram?
Despite claims circulating on social media, both Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw were still following each other on Instagram at the time of verification. The claims of unfollowing were found to be inaccurate.
Who is Akriti Agarwal?
Akriti Agarwal is an actress and a prominent digital creator in India, boasting over 3.1 million Instagram followers. She is known for her fashion, lifestyle, and dance content and made her acting debut in the Telugu film Trimukha.