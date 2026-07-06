Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Marriage In Trouble? Here's What Really Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary faced divorce rumors after unfollowing.

Couple denied separation, appearing together promoting an astrology app.

Their social media activity was part of a brand's promotion.

Similar separation rumors have surfaced previously for the couple.

Television actor Prince Narula has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time over his personal life. In recent days, widespread speculation has suggested that his relationship with wife Yuvika Chaudhary is facing difficulties, with rumours even claiming the couple could be heading for divorce. The reports left many fans worried and searching for answers. However, the truth behind the rumours has now come to light.

Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Really Split?

The speculation began after Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting social media users to assume that all was not well between them. Soon after, rumours of their separation and possible divorce began circulating online.

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However, the couple have now put those claims to rest. Prince and Yuvika recently shared a video together on social media in which they were seen promoting an astrology app. During the video, they also addressed their relationship, making it clear that they are not separating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

The viral rumours turned out to be part of a promotional campaign, with the couple's social media activity serving as a publicity stunt linked to the brand collaboration.

Similar Rumours Have Surfaced Before

This is not the first time Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have faced rumours about their marriage. Earlier, in January 2026, reports of their alleged divorce also made headlines after the couple announced that they would be appearing on the reality show The 50. Fans questioned why they had not shared a joint social media post, as they usually did, leading to further speculation.

Even in 2025, reports suggested that the couple had parted ways. At the time, however, Yuvika Chaudhary dismissed the claims and clarified that the rumours were baseless.

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Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Love Story

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met during Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their friendship began. Throughout the show, they supported and cared for one another, and their bond gradually developed into a romantic relationship. Prince eventually proposed to Yuvika, and after dating for nearly three years, the couple married on 12 October 2018.

Around six years after their wedding, in October 2024, Prince and Yuvika welcomed their daughter, Ikleen, marking a new chapter in their family life.