Anshula Kapoor Marries Rohan Thakkar In Intimate Mumbai Wedding, First Glimpses Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anshula Kapoor married Rohan Thakkar in an intimate Mumbai ceremony.

Traditional Hindu rituals and legal registration involved close family.

Couple met online 2022, engaged 2025 before wedding day.

Pre-wedding festivities delighted family; Arjun Kapoor received kaleera.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, has married longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony held in Mumbai. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple solemnised their union with traditional Hindu wedding rituals before completing the legal formalities with a registered marriage. The celebrations also brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry.

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Traditional Pheras Followed By Registered Marriage

Videos shared from the private wedding showed Anshula and Rohan exchanging wedding vows during the traditional pheras, with their loved ones witnessing the ceremony. Following the rituals, the couple completed the legal registration of their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The wedding ceremony of Anshula Kapoor, sister of Actor Arjun Kapoor, being held at the Taj Lands End pic.twitter.com/uEtlKxxUru — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor, sister of Actor Arjun Kapoor, being held at the Taj Lands End. pic.twitter.com/IcmeF55MtX — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

Several heartwarming moments from the ceremony featured Arjun Kapoor standing beside his sister, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, as Anshula took her wedding vows. Another clip captured Anil Kapoor interacting with guests during the celebrations. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, a longtime friend of Anil Kapoor, was also among those present for the occasion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Anil Kapoor attends the wedding ceremony of Anshula Kapoor, sister of Actor Arjun Kapoor, being held at the Taj Lands End pic.twitter.com/ihEs6yarkW — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

A Love Story That Began On A Dating App

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's relationship began in 2022 after they connected through a dating application. Their bond grew through long late-night conversations, eventually leading to a lasting relationship.

In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula during a trip to New York. He chose Central Park for the proposal and asked the question at exactly 1:15 am, the same time they had first started chatting years earlier.

After announcing their engagement in July 2025, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional wedding ceremony on July 6, 2026, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

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Wedding Festivities Kept The Kapoor Family Busy

The lead-up to the wedding remained in the spotlight as the Kapoor family celebrated every pre-wedding function together. The festivities included a Mata Di Chowki, Mehendi ceremony and the traditional Chooda ceremony.

One of the most talked-about moments came during the Chooda ceremony when Anshula's kaleera landed on her brother Arjun Kapoor, leaving him visibly delighted.

Sharing the memorable moment on social media, Anshula wrote, "When the kaleera lands on your brother.. and he's happier than anyone else."

The video showed Anshula shaking her kaleeras over her unmarried friends and siblings before a piece of the ornament fell on Arjun. The actor was later seen proudly holding the kaleera while flashing a wide smile.

Anshula also captioned the moment, "I've never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a kalira! @arjunkapoor My fav part? The Kalira that fell on him said 'smile'!," highlighting the joyful sibling moment that quickly caught fans' attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

(With inputs from IANS)