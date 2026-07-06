Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jr NTR film sparked debate over Lord Murugan's origins.

Filmmakers revised the controversial caption amid public criticism.

NTK chief Seeman demanded film's ban, citing historical distortion.

The controversy surrounding Jr NTR and direcor Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming Telugu film has taken a sharper political turn. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman urging the Tamil Nadu government to stop the film's release in the state. The demand follows criticism over the film's apparent Lord Murugan theme and the now-edited phrase "Born in the North" used in its announcement, which sparked a wider debate about the deity's origins and representation.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Protects Ravi Kishan’s Personality Rights; Google, Meta, X Told To Remove Defamatory Content

Why The Film Has Become The Centre Of A Controversy

The issue first surfaced on June 29 after producer Naga Vamsi revealed the yet-to-be-titled project starring Jr NTR and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Alongside the announcement poster, the caption read, "Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe."

Although the filmmakers did not reveal the storyline, the poster suggested that the film revolves around Lord Murugan, also known as Karthikeya or Skanda. The phrase "Born in the North" immediately triggered criticism from several Tamil social media users, who argued that Lord Murugan holds a unique and deeply rooted place in Tamil culture.

Following the backlash, the controversial wording was removed. The revised caption now reads, "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine)

The debate has since expanded online, with differing views emerging over the interpretation of Lord Murugan's origins. While many in Tamil Nadu regard Lord Murugan as Tamil Kadavul (God of the Tamil people), others have argued that the deity did not have a physical birth and was associated with the North before becoming closely linked with southern India.

Seeman Demands A Ban And Issues Warning

Reacting to the controversy, Seeman accused the filmmakers of attempting to misrepresent the history of one of Tamil Nadu's most revered deities. In a strongly worded statement shared on X, he described the announcement as deeply disturbing and claimed that portraying Lord Murugan as being born in the northern plains undermines Tamil history and identity.

He further alleged that several Tamil deities, including Sivan, Murugan, Kannan, Thirumal and Kotravai, had historically been appropriated by communities without their own distinct traditions.

"From time immemorial, the most ancient, primal god of Tamils, inseparably intertwined with Tamil culture and way of life, is Lord Muruga Peruman. Tamil is Murugan; Murugan is Tamil; the two are inseparable," Seeman said.

He also warned the filmmakers against continuing with what he described as a distorted narrative.

"I warn that the film crew must immediately abandon their attempts to fabricate and impose fictional tales – such as claiming Lord Muruga was born in the northern plains – under the guise of art. Failure to do so will result in facing the most severe repercussions."

In another section of his statement, Seeman appealed to the Tamil Nadu government, theatre owners and distributors to stop the film from being screened if no changes were made.

"Considering that this film, which distorts Tamil culture and is created with the intent to hurt the sentiments of Tamils, could lead to serious law-and-order issues if released, I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the screening of its Tamil or Telugu versions in Tamil Nadu," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Doing Our Bit To Bring Satluj Back': ZEE5 Appeals Against Piracy As Diljit Dosanjh Asks Fans To Share Pirated Copies

Makers Yet To Break Their Silence

The film's producers have not issued any response to Seeman's remarks or the criticism surrounding the original announcement. The project is yet to begin production and is widely rumoured to be titled God of War, which translates to Por Kadavul in Tamil, a title closely associated with Lord Murugan in the state.

Despite limited official details about the storyline, the controversy has already fuelled widespread discussion across social media regarding creative freedom, religious representation and the portrayal of mythological figures in cinema.