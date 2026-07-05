PM Modi Recreates Panchayat's Viral 'Sun Rahe Ho Na Binod' Dialogue At Gujarat Event: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi used viral 'Panchayat' dialogue during Gujarat address.

He responded to industry chairman's ambitious Gujarati sayings.

Modi quipped 'Sun Rahe Ho Na Binod', referencing a dialogue from the web series Panchayat.

This follows Modi's recent interaction with 'Panchayat' actors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added humour to his address at a major semiconductor event in Gujarat on Saturday, drawing loud applause after referencing one of the internet's most recognisable meme dialogues from the hit web series Panc hayat. The unexpected mention instantly resonated with the audience, turning a formal speech into a memorable viral moment.

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PM Modi Uses Panchayat's Viral Dialogue During Gujarat Speech

PM Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, when he referred to a famous dialogue associated with Panchayat.

Earlier in the programme, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Chairman Vellayan Subbiah used two popular Gujarati sayings while talking about the company's ambitions.

He said, "The government's vision for development is absolutely clear. Now, it is the responsibility of the industry to move in the same direction. 'Nishan chook maaf, par nahi maaf neechu nishan' [Missing a high target can be forgiven, but setting a low target cannot]. We certainly do not want to set small goals."

Speaking about India's semiconductor journey, he added, "Our first shipment of semiconductor chips is being sent to our partners in Japan. With this, India has become a part of the global semiconductor supply chain. There is a saying in Gujarat, 'Kaam bole chhe' [Work speaks for itself]. Today, our first shipment is telling its story far more effectively than words ever could."

PM Modi Responds With A Humorous Reference

Referring to both Gujarati sayings during his speech, the Prime Minister said, "Subbiah ji mentioned a Gujarati saying: 'Nishan chook maaf, par nahi maaf neechu nishan' [Missing a high target can be forgiven, but setting a low target cannot]. I never set small goals, nor do I think small. If I have to build a statue, I will build the tallest statue in the world."

The remark was widely seen as a reference to the Statue of Unity.

Moments later, Modi added, "And Subbiah ji also said, 'Kaam bole chhe' [Work speaks for itself]... 'Sun rahe ho na, Vinod?'... Work speaks."

Sun rahe ho na BINOD😅 pic.twitter.com/CemkekgSnm — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 4, 2026

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PM Modi Had Recently Met Panchayat Actors

The Gujarat speech comes shortly after PM Modi's interaction with Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod, and Durgesh Kumar, known for portraying Bhushan.

Sharing a video of the meeting on Instagram, the Prime Minister greeted the actors with a playful question: "Aur Bhushan, Binod suntan hai ki nahi suntan hai?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

He captioned the post, "Binod Se Kuch Baatein...", while the reel featured Panchayat's popular folk theme music in the background. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding social media with references to the fictional village of Phulera and the show's beloved characters.