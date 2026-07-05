Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farah Khan originally wanted Aamir, Amitabh for

Aamir cited Taare Zameen Par shoot as initial reason.

Aamir later admitted he simply did not want to participate.

Song featured 31 celebrity cameos, iconic in Bollywood history.

One of the most talked-about moments of the film Om Shanti Om remains the star-packed song Deewangi Deewangi. Featuring dozens of leading film personalities, the track became iconic for bringing together some of the industry's biggest names on one screen. However, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan once disclosed that there were a few stars she had hoped would be part of the song but couldn't make it, including Aamir Khan.

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Farah Khan Recalled Trying To Bring Aamir Khan On Board

During one of her old interviews, Farah Khan looked back at the making of Deewangi Deewangi and revealed that she had originally wanted both Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to appear in the song.

Speaking about the celebrities who were unable to participate, Farah said, "We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he couldn't come."

She said that Aamir Khan also did not join the shoot despite repeated requests.

'He Kept Making Excuses,' Farah Said

Farah shared that she had envisioned Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan appearing together in a single frame. However, according to her, Aamir continued to decline the invitation while working on Taare Zameen Par.

Recalling the incident, she said, "I wanted Salman, Aamir and Shahrukh in one shot together. I kept calling Aamir and said 'Please come I'll finish you in one hour.' But he kept making excuses. He said he was shooting Taare Zameen Par."

She continued, "He said, 'Meri editing chalu hai'. He gave me such a long explanation. Finally he said, 'Editing chodh kar agar mai aaya ek ghanta idhar toh meri picture teen mahine delay ho jaegi.' I was trying to do the maths ki teen mahine kaise delay ho jaegi?"

Farah also revealed that Aamir later gave her a more straightforward answer.

"After 2-3 years he said, 'I didn't want to do it.' Maine kaha aisehi bol deta."

Just look at how insecure and what a massive liar Aamir Khan is



During the shooting of Om Shanti Om (2007), Aamir Khan kept giving Farah Khan excuses for not appearing in the Deewangi Deewangi song



Farah Khan later revealed that he first said he was busy editing Taare Zameen… pic.twitter.com/kZOyKH8VFF — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 4, 2026

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Deewangi Deewangi Remains One Of Bollywood's Most Memorable Songs

Released in 2007, Deewangi Deewangi featured Shah Rukh Khan and marked Deepika Padukone's Hindi film debut in Om Shanti Om. The song became a landmark Bollywood moment by bringing together 31 celebrity cameos in a single sequence.

Among those who appeared were Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Bobby Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.