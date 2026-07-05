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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'He Kept Making Excuses': Farah Khan Once Revealed Why Aamir Khan Refused To Be Part Of Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi

'He Kept Making Excuses': Farah Khan Once Revealed Why Aamir Khan Refused To Be Part Of Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi

Farah Khan recalled Aamir Khan's humorous excuse for missing Deewangi Deewangi and revealed what he admitted years later.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farah Khan originally wanted Aamir, Amitabh for
  • Aamir cited Taare Zameen Par shoot as initial reason.
  • Aamir later admitted he simply did not want to participate.
  • Song featured 31 celebrity cameos, iconic in Bollywood history.

One of the most talked-about moments of the film Om Shanti Om remains the star-packed song Deewangi Deewangi. Featuring dozens of leading film personalities, the track became iconic for bringing together some of the industry's biggest names on one screen. However, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan once disclosed that there were a few stars she had hoped would be part of the song but couldn't make it, including Aamir Khan.

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Farah Khan Recalled Trying To Bring Aamir Khan On Board

During one of her old interviews, Farah Khan looked back at the making of Deewangi Deewangi and revealed that she had originally wanted both Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to appear in the song.

Speaking about the celebrities who were unable to participate, Farah said, "We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he couldn't come."

She said that Aamir Khan also did not join the shoot despite repeated requests.

'He Kept Making Excuses,' Farah Said

Farah shared that she had envisioned Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan appearing together in a single frame. However, according to her, Aamir continued to decline the invitation while working on Taare Zameen Par.

Recalling the incident, she said, "I wanted Salman, Aamir and Shahrukh in one shot together. I kept calling Aamir and said 'Please come I'll finish you in one hour.' But he kept making excuses. He said he was shooting Taare Zameen Par."

She continued, "He said, 'Meri editing chalu hai'. He gave me such a long explanation. Finally he said, 'Editing chodh kar agar mai aaya ek ghanta idhar toh meri picture teen mahine delay ho jaegi.' I was trying to do the maths ki teen mahine kaise delay ho jaegi?"

Farah also revealed that Aamir later gave her a more straightforward answer.

"After 2-3 years he said, 'I didn't want to do it.' Maine kaha aisehi bol deta."

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Deewangi Deewangi Remains One Of Bollywood's Most Memorable Songs

Released in 2007, Deewangi Deewangi featured Shah Rukh Khan and marked Deepika Padukone's Hindi film debut in Om Shanti Om. The song became a landmark Bollywood moment by bringing together 31 celebrity cameos in a single sequence.

Among those who appeared were Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Bobby Deol, Tusshar Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dino Morea, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why wasn't Aamir Khan featured in the Deewangi Deewangi song?

Filmmaker Farah Khan wanted Aamir Khan for the song, but he declined. He initially gave excuses about shooting Taare Zameen Par, but later admitted he simply

Which other prominent stars couldn't make it to the Deewangi Deewangi song?

Farah Khan also intended to include Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan couldn't participate as he was getting married to Aishwarya Rai that same week.

What was Farah Khan's original idea for Aamir Khan's cameo in Deewangi Deewangi?

Farah Khan had envisioned bringing Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan together in a single frame. However, Aamir ultimately declined the invitation.

What made the Deewangi Deewangi song from Om Shanti Om iconic?

The song became iconic for featuring 31 celebrity cameos in one sequence, bringing together many of Bollywood's biggest names. It was also released in 2007 and marked Deepika Padukone's Hindi film debut.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Aamir Khan Om Shanti Om SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News Deewangi Deewangi
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