BTS' V Opens Up About Hearing Loss, Says He Can ‘Barely Hear’ In One Ear

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom V, BTS member, disclosed a two-and-a-half-year hearing problem.

Condition worsened during military service, initially downplayed by V.

One ear hears only 30%, but he is now receiving treatment.

BTS member V has shared a personal health update with fans. He revealed that he has been strruggling with significant hearing problems for more than two years. Speaking during a livestream alongside fellow member Jung Kook, the singer said the condition worsened during his military service and admitted that he did not initially seek medical attention as seriously as he should have. He is now receiving treatment and visiting hospital regularly.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Mother Mandy Teefey Sued As Investors Allege Fraud Over Mental Health Startup Wondermind

V Reveals Hearing Problem For The First Time

V, 30, spoke candidly about the issue during Wednesday's livestream on the fan platform Weverse, telling ARMY that he had never previously discussed the problem publicly.

"I've never told ARMY about this before, but I think it's been about two and a half years. My hearing has gotten worse," V said.

The BTS star explained that the hearing in one ear is considerably weaker than in the other.

"If one ear is at about 100, I can only hear about 30 with the other," he said.

V did not provide further details about the specific cause of his hearing problem.

Condition Worsened During Military Service

During the conversation, V said his hearing difficulties became worse while he was completing his military service. At the time, however, he convinced himself that it was something he simply had to endure.

"It got a little worse in the military, and since I was surrounded by people who exercised a lot, everyone said, 'It's a matter of mental strength," V said. "After that, I kind of convinced myself that it was a matter of mental strength."

Jung Kook quickly responded with a warning to his bandmate.

"You shouldn't do that," Jung Kook said.

ALSO READ: https://news.abplive.com/entertainment/celebrities/supreme-court-closes-case-against-samay-raina-four-others-over-jokes-on-persons-with-disabilities-1862054

V Is Now Receiving Treatment

V confirmed that he is currently taking medication and receiving regular medical care for the issue.

"I'm going to the hospital regularly," he said.

This is the the first time the singer has publicly spoken to fans about the hearing problem, which he said has persisted for around two and a half years.