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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol Recreates 'Oggy And The Cockroaches' Dialogue In Kolkata During 'Batwara 1947' Promotion: WATCH

Sunny Deol Recreates 'Oggy And The Cockroaches' Dialogue In Kolkata During 'Batwara 1947' Promotion: WATCH

Sunny Deol recreated a popular Oggy and the Cockroaches dialogue in his signature style during a Batwara 1947 promotional event in Kolkata.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Deol recreated an 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' dialogue in Kolkata.
  • A fan requested the popular
  • Deol, despite not watching the show, amusedly attempted the dialogue.
  • The video of his recreation quickly went viral online.

Sunny Deol is currently travelling across the country to promote Batwara 1947, but one of the film's final promotional stops delivered a moment few fans could have anticipated. During an interaction in Kolkata, the actor was asked to recreate a dialogue associated with the animated series Oggy and the Cockroaches, and his response quickly went viral online.

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Sunny Deol Recreates The Famous Oggy And The Cockroaches Line

The actor has been on a nationwide promotional tour for Batwara 1947 alongside the film's cast and director Rajkumar Santoshi. At the Kolkata event, however, the conversation briefly moved away from the Partition drama when a fan made an unusual request.

The fan asked Sunny to recreate a popular line from Oggy and the Cockroaches, explaining, “There is a line in it in your voice, sir, where the character says, ‘Oye main papa hoon, duniya ka papa.’ Please can you say that in your style.”

Sunny appeared amused by the request and admitted that he had not watched the show. He responded, “I haven’t watched it, but you are saying he says, ‘main papa hoon, duniya ka papa’. So let me try.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samagya (@samagya_entertainment)

The Video Quickly Spreads Online

Clips from the Kolkata event soon began circulating on Instagram and other social media platforms. One user wrote, "We got real Sunny Deol saying the iconic line before GTA VI."

Another said, "Mere andr ka bacha Khush hogaya."

A third user commented, "Now I can die peacefully."

Another joked, "Alag level ki demand chal rahi hain."

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Why Oggy And The Cockroaches And Sunny Deol Are Linked

Oggy and the Cockroaches, created by Jean-Yves Raimbaud and produced by Gaumont Multimedia, ran from 1998 to 2019 across seven seasons. The animated series began airing on Nickelodeon in India in 2009 before Cartoon Network acquired it for the Indian market in 2012.

The Indian version became particularly well known for its Bollywood-inspired dubbing. Jack, the green cat, was voiced in a style associated with Sunny Deol, helping several dialogues from the show gain popularity among Indian viewers.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sunny Deol recreate an Oggy and the Cockroaches dialogue?

During a promotional event for Batwara 1947.

What line did Sunny Deol recreate from Oggy and the Cockroaches?

He recreated the line, "Oye main papa hoon, duniya ka papa."

What is Sunny Deol's connection to Oggy and the Cockroaches?

The Indian dubbing of the character Jack used a voice style associated with Sunny Deol. This Bollywood-inspired voice acting helped popularize several dialogues from the show.

Had Sunny Deol watched Oggy and the Cockroaches before this event?

No, Sunny Deol admitted he had not watched the show. He attempted to recreate the line based on the fan's description during the interaction.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Sunny Deol Viral Video Batwara 1947 Oggy And The Cockroaches
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