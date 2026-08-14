Census 2027: Aadhaar, Caste, Religion, Bank Accounts Among 40 Questions; Check Full List

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday notified the 40 questions that census officials will ask households during the Census of India 2027.

The notification, issued by the Office of the Registrar General, India, under the Census Act, 1948, said census officials will collect the specified information through the Household Schedule in their respective areas.

The questionnaire will cover a broad range of demographic, social, educational and economic details, including information about household members, migration, employment, education and access to various documents and services.

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It also includes questions on literacy, digital literacy, educational attendance, highest educational level attained, work status, occupation, industry, class of worker and migration history. Among the more significant inclusions are questions on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and caste, as well as details of father and mother, disability, place of birth, place of last residence, reason for migration and duration of stay after migration. What notification Read? In a gazette notification issued on Friday, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), the Central government hereby instructs and directs that the census officers may, within the limits of the local area for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions of all persons residing within such limits, pertaining to the items enumerated below, for collecting information through the Household Schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027,” it added. The Household Schedule will also collect information about women, including the number of children at present, the number of children born alive, and the number of children born alive during the last one year, wherever applicable. “The questionnaire further seeks details on access to and possession of official documents and services, including bank accounts, mobile number, Aadhaar number, Voter ID number, passport number and driving licence. It also includes a question on the place of Covid-19 vaccination,” it said.

What Will Census Officials Ask?

The 40 questions include:

Name of the person Relationship with the head of the household Sex Date of birth and age Current marital status Age at marriage Spouse's name Nationality as declared Religion Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/caste Father's particulars Mother's particulars Disability Mother tongue and other languages known Literacy and digital literacy status Attendance at an educational institution Highest educational qualification and stream/discipline Whether the person worked at any time during the last year Category of economic activity Occupation Nature of industry, trade or service Class of worker Non-economic activity Whether seeking or available for work Travel to place of work Place of birth Place of last residence Reason for migration Duration of stay in the current village/town since last migration Permanent residential address Number of surviving children Number of children ever born alive Number of children born alive during the last year Place of COVID-19 vaccination Total number of bank accounts Mobile number, if available Aadhaar number, if available Voter ID number, if available Passport number, for Indian passport holders Availability of a driving licence

Questions 31 to 33 will apply only to eligible women, with the specific categories varying according to marital status.

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The Census 2027 questionnaire will therefore collect information spanning household demographics, caste and religion, education, employment, migration, family details, banking and identification documents.