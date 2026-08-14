The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified 40 questions that census officials will ask households during the Census of India 2027. This notification was issued by the Office of the Registrar General, India, under the Census Act, 1948.
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Census 2027: Aadhaar, Caste, Religion, Bank Accounts Among 40 Questions; Check Full List
India’s Census 2027 will ask households 40 questions covering caste, religion, education, jobs, migration, children, bank accounts, Aadhaar, voter ID, passport and driving licence.
- MHA notified 40 questions for India's 2027 Census.
- Queries cover demographics, social, economic, educational, and migration.
- Specifics include caste, parental details, disability, and documents.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs about?
What types of information will the Census 2027 questionnaire collect?
The questionnaire will cover a broad range of demographic, social, educational, and economic details. This includes information about household members, migration, employment, education, and access to various documents and services.
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