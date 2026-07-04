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English NewsEntertainment72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners

72nd National Film Awards Announcement Delayed, Jury Still Finalising Winners

The announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to be delayed by more than a week as the jury continues deliberations. Here's what government sources have said.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 72nd National Film Awards announcement faces unexpected delay.
  • Jury selection process remains incomplete, causing further extension.
  • Jury members' scheduling commitments contribute to deliberation delay.
  • Media requested to avoid speculation until official conclusion.

The announcement of the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards is expected to take longer than anticipated, with the selection process still underway. Government sources on Saturday indicated that the jury has not yet completed its deliberations, making it unlikely that the prestigious honours will be announced within the coming week.

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Jury Yet To Complete Selection Process

The clarification comes after reports suggested that the winners could be declared in the next few days. However, government sources said the evaluation process remains incomplete, with the jury continuing its discussions before arriving at the final list of awardees.

According to the sources, scheduling constraints involving some jury members have also contributed to the delay.

"As per government sources, the jury's deliberations are still underway. A few members of the jury have prior commitments, and the process is expected to take some more time. Accordingly, the announcement is likely to take more than a week," the sources said.

The officials also appealed to media organisations to refrain from publishing unverified reports while the process is still in progress.

"Media outlets are requested to avoid speculative reporting until the process is concluded," they added.

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Films Certified In 2024 To Be Recognised

The 72nd National Film Awards will honour films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2024.

Regarded as India's highest recognition in cinema, the National Film Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across feature and non-feature films. The honours span a wide range of categories, including acting, direction, screenplay, music, cinematography, editing and several technical disciplines.

The official announcement is now expected only after the jury completes its deliberations and finalises the list of winners.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards been delayed?

The announcement has been delayed because the jury has not yet completed its selection process and deliberations. Scheduling constraints involving some jury members have also contributed to this delay.

When are the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards now expected to be announced?

The official announcement is now expected to take more than a week, as the jury's deliberations are still underway. It will only happen after the jury finalizes the list of winners.

Which films are eligible for recognition at the 72nd National Film Awards?

The 72nd National Film Awards will honor films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2024.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cinema CBFC National Film Awards ENtertainment News 72nd National Film Awards
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