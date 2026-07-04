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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSalman Khan Films Refutes CBFC Delay Rumours, Says 'Maatrubhumi' Has Not Been Submitted For Certification

Salman Khan Films Refutes CBFC Delay Rumours, Says 'Maatrubhumi' Has Not Been Submitted For Certification

Salman Khan Films has denied reports claiming Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is facing CBFC issues. The production house confirmed the film has not yet been submitted for certification.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan Films denied CBFC delay rumours for Maatrubhumi.
  • Production house clarified film not yet submitted for certification.
  • SKF urged media to avoid circulating unverified information.

Speculation surrounding Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has been put to rest after Salman Khan Films issued an official clarification. The production house has firmly denied reports suggesting that the film has run into problems with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or that its certification process has been delayed, calling such claims inaccurate and without any basis.

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Salman Khan Films Rejects CBFC Certification Claims

The clarification comes after reports claimed that Maatrubhumi was facing hurdles with the CBFC, potentially leading to another delay in its release.

Addressing the speculation, Salman Khan Films shared an official statement through its verified social media account.

"Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless."

The production house further appealed to media organisations and social media users to avoid sharing unverified information.

"We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only."

Earlier Reports Had Suggested A Fresh Delay

Before the official clarification, reports had claimed that the film was facing certification-related issues with the CBFC, fuelling speculation about another possible delay. However, Salman Khan Films has now made it clear that the film has not yet been submitted for certification, dismissing the circulating reports in their entirety.

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About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is a war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Salman Khan portraying Colonel Santosh Babu in the lead role.

The project was initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan. However, following geopolitical controversy and backlash in China, the makers decided to rename the film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The title change was accompanied by strategic revisions intended to avoid explicitly naming China while retaining the film's central narrative.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Salman Khan's film 'Maatrubhumi' faced issues with the CBFC?

No, Salman Khan Films has denied reports of CBFC issues or certification delays. The production house clarified that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC.

What was the original title of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'?

The film was initially titled

What event inspired 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'?

The film is a war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu in the lead role.

Who is directing 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace'?

Apoorva Lakhia is directing the film. Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu in the lead role.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Salman Khan Salman Khan Films Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace Maatrubhumi Maatrubhumi May War Rest In Peace
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