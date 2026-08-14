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English NewsCities‘I Want Justice’: Professor's Husband Breaks Silence Post Pit Bull Attack In Patiala

‘I Want Justice’: Professor's Husband Breaks Silence Post Pit Bull Attack In Patiala

According to her family, the attack took place as soon as the property's gate was opened, when the pit bull inside attacked her.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Professor seriously injured by pet pit bull in Patiala.
  • Attack occurred viewing property; her husband also injured.
  • Police investigating incident, legal action pending medical report.

A Chandigarh University professor was seriously injured after a pet pit bull attacked her in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala, Punjab. The woman, identified as Shifali Sabharwal, was taken to a hospital by her family, where she underwent plastic surgery.

Sabharwal had gone with her family to Ghuman Nagar to view a house. According to her family, the attack took place as soon as the property's gate was opened, when the pit bull inside attacked her.

Husband Describes Attack

Ankit Shabharwal, the woman's husband, said they had visited the property on Thursday evening after being called by a property dealer.

“On Thursday evening, I went with my wife to see a bungalow. We were called by the property dealer. As soon as we reached there, as soon as the gate opened, his dog attacked us. It was a Pitbull dog. My wife and I were injured in the Pitbull attack,” he said.

He added, “I have stitches all over my body. My wife had surgery on her hands and legs. I want justice. The dog didn't stop even after the owner's request. My wife is being monitored after surgery.”

The police took cognisance of the incident after a video of the attack surfaced on social media.

ALSO READ: Watch: Woman Loses Cool, Damages Airport Equipment Rs 49,000 After IndiGo Flight Cancelled In Bhubaneswar

Police To Take Legal Action After Medical Report

DSP Jangjit Randhawa said police received information about a video circulating on social media that showed a pit bull attacking a woman. After verifying the video, police contacted the family.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Amar Hospital and has undergone surgery, the DSP said.

Randhawa said legal action would be taken after the hospital submits the medical report. He added that an FIR would be registered under Section 291 of the BNS in cases where a pet bites or injures a person.

The DSP also said action would be taken against dangerous breed dogs in accordance with court orders.

Police Campaign Likely After August 15

Randhawa said police may launch a campaign after August 15 to investigate and verify such cases.

Further action will be based on the medical report and other facts, he said. Randhawa added that a case is being registered based on the family's complaint and further action will follow.

The victim's statement will also be recorded to establish the details of the incident. A team is being formed to investigate the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action can be taken.

ALSO READ: Pitbull Attacks Couple In Patiala; Woman Suffers Deep Injuries In Shocking CCTV Footage

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Shifali Sabharwal?

Shifali Sabharwal, a professor, was seriously injured after a pet pit bull attacked her in Patiala, Punjab. She was taken to a hospital where she underwent plastic surgery.

Where did the pit bull attack occur?

The attack happened in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala, Punjab. Sabharwal was there with her family to view a house when the dog attacked as the gate opened.

What legal action will the police take regarding the incident?

Police will take legal action after receiving the medical report from the hospital. An FIR will be registered under Section 291 of the BNS for the pet bite incident.

Will police take broader action against dangerous dog breeds?

Police may launch a campaign after August 15 to investigate and verify cases involving dangerous breed dogs. This action will align with court orders.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Patiala Pit Bull Attack I Want Justice Professor Undergoes Surgery Pit Bull Attack Patiala
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