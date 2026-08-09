Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged Rs 22,000-crore subsidised rice diversion scam.

Rice requested for Delhi poor was allegedly diverted.

Bharadwaj questioned removal of genuine voters from Delhi rolls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged a Rs 22,000-crore scam involving the proposed distribution of subsidised rice meant for poor residents of the national capital.

Bharadwaj claimed that a corporation based in Assam, along with the Delhi government, had formally approached the Food Corporation of India (FCI) seeking heavily subsidised rice.

According to his allegation, 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week was sought for distribution among poor people in Delhi.

Bharadwaj Claims Rice Was Diverted

In a post on X, Bharadwaj alleged that the proposed arrangement involved the large-scale diveRs ion of subsidised foodgrain.

"Read Rs 22000 Crore Scam Plan: A corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI (Food Corporation of India). A huge quantity of 31000 metric tons of rice per week was demanded to be distributed among the poor of Delhi."

He further alleged that the arrangement amounted to a scam of Rs 143 crore per week and was planned to continue for three years .

"This subsidised rice never reached even a single poor person. All the rice was sold to a private company in Haryana at heavy profits. This means a scam of Rs 143 crore per week was planned for 3 yeaRs . This was a planned scam of Rs 22000 crore in 3 years ," the post read.

Read Rs 22000 Crore Scam Plan



A corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI to get heavily subsidised rice from FCI (Food Corporation of India).



A huge quantity of 31000 metric tons of rice per week was demanded to be distributed among the… pic.twitter.com/u3Kklhzbpt — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 9, 2026

The allegations have not been independently established.

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Bharadwaj Raises Electoral Roll Concerns

The AAP leader had earlier raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

On Thursday, Bharadwaj, along with AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar, met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar and alleged that several genuine voters were being wrongly removed from the electoral rolls.

Following the meeting, Bharadwaj claimed that many eligible voteRs , particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters, had not received enumeration forms.

"A large number of genuine voters in Delhi, particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters , have not yet received enumeration forms. At the same time, many genuine voters are being wrongly marked as 'shifted ', and their names are being removed from the electoral roll," Bharadwaj said.

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