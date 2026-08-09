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English NewsCitiesRs 22,000 Cr Rice Scam In Delhi? AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Levels Fresh Allegations Against BJP Govt

Rs 22,000 Cr Rice Scam In Delhi? AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Levels Fresh Allegations Against BJP Govt

Bharadwaj alleged that a corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI to get heavily subsidised rice from the Food Corporation of India.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged Rs 22,000-crore subsidised rice diversion scam.
  • Rice requested for Delhi poor was allegedly diverted.
  • Bharadwaj questioned removal of genuine voters from Delhi rolls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged a Rs 22,000-crore scam involving the proposed distribution of subsidised rice meant for poor residents of the national capital.

Bharadwaj claimed that a corporation based in Assam, along with the Delhi government, had formally approached the Food Corporation of India (FCI) seeking heavily subsidised rice.

According to his allegation, 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week was sought for distribution among poor people in Delhi.

Bharadwaj Claims Rice Was Diverted

In a post on X, Bharadwaj alleged that the proposed arrangement involved the large-scale diveRs ion of subsidised foodgrain.

"Read Rs 22000 Crore Scam Plan: A corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI (Food Corporation of India). A huge quantity of 31000 metric tons of rice per week was demanded to be distributed among the poor of Delhi."

He further alleged that the arrangement amounted to a scam of Rs 143 crore per week and was planned to continue for three years .

"This subsidised rice never reached even a single poor person. All the rice was sold to a private company in Haryana at heavy profits. This means a scam of Rs 143 crore per week was planned for 3 yeaRs . This was a planned scam of Rs 22000 crore in 3 years ," the post read.

The allegations have not been independently established.

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Bharadwaj Raises Electoral Roll Concerns

The AAP leader had earlier raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

On Thursday, Bharadwaj, along with AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar, met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar and alleged that several genuine voters were being wrongly removed from the electoral rolls. 

Following the meeting, Bharadwaj claimed that many eligible voteRs , particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters, had not received enumeration forms.

"A large number of genuine voters in Delhi, particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters , have not yet received enumeration forms. At the same time, many genuine voters are being wrongly marked as 'shifted ', and their names are being removed from the electoral roll," Bharadwaj said.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Techie Goes Missing During Trek At Shivagange; Search Underway

Frequently Asked Questions

What scam did Saurabh Bharadwaj allege?

Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a Rs 22,000-crore scam involving the proposed distribution of subsidised rice meant for poor residents of Delhi. He claimed the rice was diverted and sold to a private company.

Who was involved in the alleged rice scam?

Bharadwaj claimed a corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government formally approached the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the rice. The rice was then allegedly sold to a private company in Haryana.

What concerns did Saurabh Bharadwaj raise regarding electoral rolls?

He raised concerns about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Delhi. He alleged that many genuine voters were being wrongly removed or had not received enumeration forms.

Which groups were particularly affected by the alleged electoral roll issues?

Bharadwaj claimed that genuine voters, particularly those living in villages and JJ clusters, were not receiving enumeration forms. He also said many were wrongly marked as 'shifted'.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Govt Saurabh Bhardwaj BJP AAP Rekha Gupta
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