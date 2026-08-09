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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani's 'Toxic' Wins Praise From Husband Sidharth Malhotra, Says 'Can't Wait To See Magic'

Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' Wins Praise From Husband Sidharth Malhotra, Says 'Can't Wait To See Magic'

Sidharth Malhotra praises wife Kiara Advani’s performance in Toxic after watching its trailer, calling it one of her best. The film releases August 26.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sidharth Malhotra lauded Kiara Advani's 'Toxic' performance in trailer.
  • Kiara Advani feels her 'Toxic' role is truly transformative.
  • The film 'Toxic' premieres globally on August 26.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has heaped praise on his wife Kiara Advani after watching the gripping trailer of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Calling it one of her best performances yet, Sidharth also praised director Geetu Mohandas, Yash and the entire team behind the much-anticipated drama.

ALSO READ: Yash Defends Kiara Advani Amid Backlash Over Toxic’s ‘Tabaahi’, Says ‘We’re Little Ahead Of Times’

Sidharth Malhotra Praises Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’

Sidharth took to his Instagram Stories and shared the trailer of Toxic. The actor applauded the dedication and effort that the cast and crew have put into bringing the film to the big screen.

Sharing the trailer, Sidharth wrote, “The effort, the grind, the passion…it’s all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can’t wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug (sic).”

(Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)
(Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani On Playing Nadia In ‘Toxic’

Since the trailer arrived, Kiara’s portrayal of Nadia has become one of the talking points around the film. The first glimpse suggests that the character will take the actor into an emotionally intense space.

At the Toxic trailer launch on Saturday, Kiara spoke about the impact of playing Nadia and explained how the role has changed the way she views her journey as an actor.

She was heard saying, “So I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic.”

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam Sings During Surgery, Performs Mohammed Rafi's ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’: WATCH

‘Toxic’ Release Date

After facing multiple delays, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 August.

With the trailer generating attention and Kiara’s performance drawing praise, the film is shaping up as one of the major releases to watch out for.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups scheduled for release?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26. The film had previously faced multiple delays.

What character does Kiara Advani play in 'Toxic'?

Kiara Advani portrays the character of Nadia in the film Toxic. Her emotionally intense portrayal has become a significant talking point.

How does Kiara Advani feel about her role as Nadia in 'Toxic'?

Kiara Advani believes the role of Nadia will be very special for her acting journey.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Yash Toxic Kiara Advani Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups Toxic Trailer Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups
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