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English NewsCitiesLaser Beam Hits Pilot, Malaysia Airlines Flight Forced To Circle Before Kolkata Landing

Laser Beam Hits Pilot, Malaysia Airlines Flight Forced To Circle Before Kolkata Landing

A Malaysia Airlines flight with 159 passengers was disrupted near Kolkata after a laser beam reportedly disoriented the pilot during landing. Plane circled before landing safely; police are probing.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malaysia Airlines flight disrupted by laser beam approaching Kolkata.
  • Laser disoriented pilot, flight circled, then landed safely.
  • Airport authorities lodged police complaint; investigation initiated into incident.

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers faced disruption while approaching Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for landing after the pilot was reportedly distracted by a laser beam, airport sources said on Sunday.

Pilot Distracted By Laser Beam

Flight MH-184 was scheduled to land at around 11.20 pm on Saturday. However, when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, sources told PTI.

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The laser reportedly affected the pilot's vision and briefly disoriented him. As a result, the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle before making another approach.

The flight eventually landed safely at around 11.25 pm. All passengers and crew members were reported safe.

Airline Alerts Airport Authorities

Following the incident, Malaysia Airlines informed airport authorities. Kolkata airport officials subsequently lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, sources said.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially disrupt aircraft operations.

He said the matter had been brought to the notice of the police, who are investigating the incident.

Laser Incidents Raised Pilot Concerns

Pilots have previously complained about laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing.

During the 2025 Durga Puja festival, laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly raised concerns among pilots, following which the laser show was stopped.

Also Read: Rs 22,000 Cr Rice Scam In Delhi? AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Levels Fresh Allegations Against BJP Govt

Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot's vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects, posing a serious risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing, sources said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Malaysia Airlines flight?

A Malaysia Airlines flight arriving in Kolkata was delayed when its pilot was distracted and disoriented by a laser beam aimed at the cockpit. The aircraft eventually landed safely after circling.

When and where did the incident occur?

The incident happened Saturday night, around 11:20 pm, as flight MH-184 approached Kolkata's airport, about eight nautical miles from the runway.

What action was taken after the incident?

After the incident, Malaysia Airlines informed airport authorities. Kolkata airport officials lodged a complaint with the police, who are now investigating the matter.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
KOLKATA Malaysuia Airlines Flight Laser Beam
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