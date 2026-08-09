Laser Beam Hits Pilot, Malaysia Airlines Flight Forced To Circle Before Kolkata Landing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaysia Airlines flight disrupted by laser beam approaching Kolkata.

Laser disoriented pilot, flight circled, then landed safely.

Airport authorities lodged police complaint; investigation initiated into incident.

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers faced disruption while approaching Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for landing after the pilot was reportedly distracted by a laser beam, airport sources said on Sunday.

Pilot Distracted By Laser Beam

Flight MH-184 was scheduled to land at around 11.20 pm on Saturday. However, when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, sources told PTI.

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The laser reportedly affected the pilot's vision and briefly disoriented him. As a result, the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle before making another approach.

The flight eventually landed safely at around 11.25 pm. All passengers and crew members were reported safe.

Airline Alerts Airport Authorities

Following the incident, Malaysia Airlines informed airport authorities. Kolkata airport officials subsequently lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, sources said.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially disrupt aircraft operations.

He said the matter had been brought to the notice of the police, who are investigating the incident.

Laser Incidents Raised Pilot Concerns

Pilots have previously complained about laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing.

During the 2025 Durga Puja festival, laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly raised concerns among pilots, following which the laser show was stopped.

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Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot's vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects, posing a serious risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing, sources said.