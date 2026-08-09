Indian-Origin Woman's Partner Arrested Seven Months After Her Murder In Canada

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 32-year-old partner arrested for Khurana's first-degree murder.

Khurana found deceased last December; an intimate partner violence case.

Police pursued suspect nationally, internationally, for seven months.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested nearly seven months after the murder of 30-year-old Indian-origin woman Himanshi Khurana in Toronto, with police describing the case as one of intimate partner violence.

Abdul Ghafoori, who was Khurana's partner and also lived in Toronto, was arrested at Toronto airport on Friday on a first-degree murder charge, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Toronto Police's fugitive apprehension team and homicide investigation unit worked with national and international law enforcement agencies to locate and bring Ghafoori back to Canada. Police did not disclose which country he had been in.

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Himanshi Khurana Murder Case

Khurana was found dead at a house in Toronto on December 20 after police received a missing-person report the previous night.

Police said they received the report at around 10:41 pm on December 19 from the area of Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West. A search operation was launched, and officers found a woman's body at a house in the same area at around 6:30 am the following day.

The death was subsequently investigated as a homicide. It was Toronto's 40th homicide case of 2025, according to police.

As the investigation progressed, officers established that Khurana and Ghafoori had been in a close relationship. Police then issued a nationwide warrant for Ghafoori's arrest and released his photograph while appealing to the public for information about his whereabouts.

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Indian Consulate Expresses Condolences

The Consulate General of India in Toronto had earlier expressed shock over Khurana's death and said it was providing assistance to her family.

In a post on X, the consulate said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of a young Indian citizen, Himanshi Khurana, in Toronto. We express our deepest condolences to her family in this hour of grief."

The arrest comes nearly seven months after Khurana was found dead, bringing a suspect into custody in the long-running homicide investigation.