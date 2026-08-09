Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Where Ajit Pawar Died

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English NewsNewsMaharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash

Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash

A Carver Aviation trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip in Pune on Sunday. A pilot and cadet were onboard; no injuries were reported.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A trainer aircraft veered off Baramati airstrip runway Sunday.
  • Pilot, cadet onboard during rejected take-off training exercise.
  • Baramati airstrip previously experienced other crashes, one fatal.

A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation academy veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said. No casualties were reported.

Aircraft Carries Pilot, Cadet

The incident involving Carver Aviation's VT-SEX aircraft occurred around 12.30 pm, with a pilot and a cadet onboard, officials said.

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According to police, the aircraft was conducting a circuit and landing emergencies exercise. It initially lined up at the threshold of Runway 29 and carried out a rejected take-off. It was then positioned at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was conducted.

During the exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete halt at the designated point and continued beyond the runway threshold.

It subsequently veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold and entered the grassy area, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Baramati Airstrip Has Seen Earlier Accidents

The latest incident comes months after a private charter aircraft carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28. All five people onboard were killed.

Also Read: Air India Captain Of Turbulence-Hit Phuket-Delhi Flight May Have Failed Dope Test

Earlier, on May 13, a trainer aircraft operated by another private aviation company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip after reportedly developing a technical snag. No casualties were reported in that incident.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened with the trainer aircraft at Baramati airstrip?

A trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip on Sunday. It was conducting circuit and landing emergencies.

Were there any injuries in the recent aircraft incident?

No injuries were reported from the incident. A pilot and a cadet were onboard the aircraft when it veered off the runway.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Baramati Aircraft Crash
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