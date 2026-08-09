Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Where Ajit Pawar Died

A trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip on Sunday. It was conducting circuit and landing emergencies.
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Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash
A Carver Aviation trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip in Pune on Sunday. A pilot and cadet were onboard; no injuries were reported.
- A trainer aircraft veered off Baramati airstrip runway Sunday.
- Pilot, cadet onboard during rejected take-off training exercise.
- Baramati airstrip previously experienced other crashes, one fatal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened with the trainer aircraft at Baramati airstrip?
Were there any injuries in the recent aircraft incident?
No injuries were reported from the incident. A pilot and a cadet were onboard the aircraft when it veered off the runway.
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