Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Where Ajit Pawar Died

A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation academy veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said. No casualties were reported.

Aircraft Carries Pilot, Cadet

The incident involving Carver Aviation's VT-SEX aircraft occurred around 12.30 pm, with a pilot and a cadet onboard, officials said.

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According to police, the aircraft was conducting a circuit and landing emergencies exercise. It initially lined up at the threshold of Runway 29 and carried out a rejected take-off. It was then positioned at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was conducted.

During the exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete halt at the designated point and continued beyond the runway threshold.

It subsequently veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold and entered the grassy area, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Baramati Airstrip Has Seen Earlier Accidents

The latest incident comes months after a private charter aircraft carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28. All five people onboard were killed.

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Earlier, on May 13, a trainer aircraft operated by another private aviation company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip after reportedly developing a technical snag. No casualties were reported in that incident.