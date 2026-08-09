Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda spotted with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai airport.

Their appearance fuels new speculation about their alleged relationship.

Sunita Ahuja previously spoke against a

No public confirmation exists regarding their alleged four-year relationship.

A recent airport appearance has put Govinda's personal life back under the spotlight. He was seen with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar in Mumbai, prompting renewed speculation about their relationship. Their appearance has brought Sunita Ahuja's past comments about a woman named ‘Komal’ back into focus.

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Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar At Mumbai Airport

The latest speculation began after paparazzi photographed Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar at Mumbai airport. The pictures, now circulating on social media, show the actor alongside the young actress.

Komal was seen wearing a white outfit with her hair open and sunglasses, while Govinda opted for a casual look and dark sunglasses. Their appearance together quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many connecting Komal Rani Swarnkar to the ‘Komal’ whose name has previously been linked to the actor.

Are Govida And Komal In A Relationship?

There were several reports and specualtion around social media that said Govinda and Komal have allegedly been on a relationship for around four years. The same reports claim that the two have also attended an event together in Uttarakhand.

However, there has been no public confirmation from either Govinda or Komal regarding the alleged relationship. The latest airport pictures have nevertheless fuelled fresh speculation online.

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Sunita Ahuja Had Once Spoken About 'Komal'

Sunita Ahuja had previously mentioned the name ‘Komal’ while discussing rumours surrounding Govinda's alleged extramarital relationships.

in an interview with Miss Malini, Sunita was asked about the name Komal. During the conversation, she reportedly said, “There is a little confusion in this.”

She went on to say, “I hate this name and change it. There is a girl named Komal, some XYZ. I hate her.”

Sunita also made it clear that she would not forgive Govinda if she ever found evidence of an affair, saying, “If I find any evidence, I will never forgive Govinda.”

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is an emerging actress from Uttar Pradesh who is preparing to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Roopa.