Sonu Nigam Sings During Surgery, Performs Mohammed Rafi's ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Nigam sang during surgery to divert from pain.

He performed 'Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki' for his medical team.

The singer later shared video, receiving fan support.

Reason for Nigam's surgery, however, remains undisclosed.

Sonu Nigam found an unusual way to divert himself from pain while undergoing surgery. Despite the pain, the singer performed Mohammed Rafi’s timeless song ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ for his doctor and the medical team inside the operating theatre. He later shared the video with fans, describing the moment as the “Joy of Music”.

ALSO READ: Govinda Spotted With Komal Rani Swarnkar Amid Dating Rumours, Sunita Ahuja’s Past Claims Resurface

Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi's Classic During Surgery

In a video shared on Instagram, Sonu can be heard singing ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’, the iconic Mohammed Rafi song from the 1949 film ‘Dulari’. The unexpected performance took place during his surgery, with Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his team in attendance.

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain...the Joy of Music!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Fans Send Sonu Nigam Wishes For Fast Recovery

The video soon drew attention on social media, with fans filling the comments with messages of support and prayers for his recovery.

One fan wrote, "Wishing you speedy and healthy recovery Sonu Ji."

Another commented, "King of bollywood!"

A third fan said, "Strongest And Bravest Person I Have Ever Seen get well soon sonu Ji."

Another message read, "All the prayers for your toughest time. Get Well Soon Sonuji. Prayers for your speedy recovery."

One admirer wrote, "Even in pain you keep singing… truly an inspiration! May Maa Saraswati always stand beside you and bless you with a speedy recovery."

Another added, "Dedication & love towards his craft is a case study for generations to come!"

ALSO READ: Nikita Rawal's Female Fan Kisses Actress In Viral Video, Leaves Her Shocked: WATCH

Reason For Sonu Nigam's Surgery Remains Unknown

The reason for Sonu Nigam's surgery has not been revealed. However, the singer had spoken in June about dealing with a painful nerve-related condition.

At the time, Sonu said he was receiving treatment and had undergone several MRI and CT scans. He had also revealed that he was taking medication for the condition.