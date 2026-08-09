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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNikita Rawal's Female Fan Kisses Actress In Viral Video, Leaves Her Shocked: WATCH

Nikita Rawal's Female Fan Kisses Actress In Viral Video, Leaves Her Shocked: WATCH

Nikita Rawal was left visibly stunned after a female fan kissed her on the lips during a red-carpet appearance. Watch the viral video.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Nikita Rawal was unexpectedly kissed by a female fan.
  • Fan kissed Nikita Rawal on lips during selfie.
  • Rawal appeared startled, visibly uncomfortable, trying to stop her.
  • The incident sparked online discussion about personal boundaries.

 Nikita Rawal's recent red-carpet appearance took an unexpected turn when a female fan approached the actress for a selfie and suddenly kissed her on the lips. Rawal, who had initially smiled and posed for the cameras, appeared caught off guard by the unexpected interaction. A video of the moment has since surfaced online and attracted considerable attention.

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Nikita Rawal's Female Fan Kisses Her On Lips

Nikita Rawal was posing for photographers at an event on August 8 when a woman approached her and asked for a selfie. The actress agreed and appeared comfortable as they posed together.

The interaction, however, quickly changed. In the video circulating online, the fan is seen kissing Rawal on the cheek before pulling her closer and kissing her on the lips. Rawal appears startled and tries to stop the woman, even attempting to push her away.

The actress then puts her hand over her lips and looks visibly shocked. Despite her apparent discomfort, the fan continues holding her close and kissing her before eventually stepping away. She also kisses Rawal on the cheek once more as the interaction comes to an end.

The incident has prompted discussion online, with several social media users describing the unsolicited interaction as ‘harassment’ and raising concerns about personal boundaries and consent during celebrity-fan encounters.

ALSO READ: Tony Kakkar Reacts To Guru Randhawa’s ‘Fine Shyt’ Backlash: ‘Would Have Been Fun If We Were Trolled Together’ 

Nikita Rawal's Bollywood And South Film Career

Nikita Rawal has worked in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, she has featured in films including Black & White, alongside Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, Mr Hot Mr Kool, The Hero – Abhimanyu, Ammaa Ki Boli, Garam Masala and Cute Kamina.

She ventured into Telugu cinema in 2012 with Timpa, in which she played an iccha-dhari nagin alongside Vikram Roy.

More recently, Rawal made headlines after questioning Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana. Speaking to Bollywood Mascot, she said she did not believe Kapoor was the right choice for the role and referred to his earlier statement about eating beef, saying it had hurt the religious sentiments of many Hindus.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident recently happened to Nikita Rawal?

At a red-carpet event on August 8, a female fan unexpectedly kissed Nikita Rawal on the lips after asking for a selfie. Rawal appeared startled and visibly uncomfortable during the interaction.

How did Nikita Rawal react during the fan interaction?

Rawal appeared startled and tried to push the fan away, then put her hand over her lips, looking visibly shocked. Despite her discomfort, the fan continued holding her close.

What is the online discussion surrounding the incident?

Social media users have described the unsolicited interaction as 'harassment.' Concerns about personal boundaries and consent during celebrity-fan encounters have been widely discussed online.

What is Nikita Rawal known for in her career?

Nikita Rawal has worked in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, featuring in films like Garam Masala, Black & White, Mr Hot Mr Cool, and more.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Nikita Rawal ENtertainment News Nikita Rawal Viral Video Nikita Rawal Female Fan
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