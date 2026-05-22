Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Organized crime linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang attacked Rohit Shetty's residence.

Attackers used fake IDs and destroyed evidence to conceal involvement.

MCOCA invoked with 15 arrested, key accused identified by police.

Threat messages sent to Bollywood, weapons and funds supplied.

Fresh details have emerged in the firing case outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai after the city police’s Crime Branch filed a detailed chargesheet in court. According to investigators, the attack was allegedly carried out by members linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with the intention of establishing fear and asserting criminal dominance in Mumbai.

The case is being investigated by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, which has uncovered what it describes as a well-organised criminal conspiracy behind the firing incident.

What Happened Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence?

As per the chargesheet, the incident took place between 12:30 am and 12:45 am on February 1, outside Rohit Shetty’s residence, Shetty Tower, located in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The complaint was initially lodged by one of the filmmaker’s private security guards at the Juhu Police Station.

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Police said an unidentified attacker opened fire towards the filmmaker’s residence with the alleged intent to kill. A case was first registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. However, due to the seriousness of the matter, the probe was later transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell.

MCOCA Invoked After Investigation

Following an extensive investigation involving witness statements, CCTV footage, and technical evidence, police concluded that the firing was not an isolated act but part of organised criminal activity.

Subsequently, authorities added provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on February 11, 2026. Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the law were invoked after obtaining approval from the competent authority.

So far, police have arrested 15 accused in connection with the case, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

Chargesheet Mentions Key Accused, Threat Message

According to the chargesheet, accused Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar and Navinkumar Dalitkumar, also known as Arju Bishnoi, have been identified as the main wanted accused. Investigators claim that Shubham Lonkar allegedly created and coordinated the organised gang involved in the attack.

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Soon after the firing, a social media post allegedly taking responsibility for the attack surfaced online. The post read, “Aaj jo ye Mumbai mein Rohit Shetty ke ghar par firing hui hai, iski zimmedari lete hain. Aage se poori Bollywood ko chetavni hai, time rehte sudhar jao, nahi toh Baba Siddique jaisa haal karenge.”

Fake IDs, Destroyed Evidence, Weapon Supply

The investigation also revealed that two accused allegedly stayed at a guest house in Kalyan using fake Aadhaar cards and false identities while conducting reconnaissance of Rohit Shetty’s residence and surrounding areas.

Police further stated that the motorcycle or scooter allegedly used in the crime had its engine and chassis numbers completely erased to prevent identification during the RTO investigation.

The chargesheet claims that the wanted accused supplied firearms, live cartridges, and funds to the shooters and their aides through multiple bank accounts.

Investigators also found that the accused were allegedly instructed to destroy their mobile phones and SIM cards after the incident to eliminate technical evidence. Despite this, police said they managed to recover crucial evidence using deleted data and call detail records (CDRs).

Mumbai Police stated that some of the arrested accused have recorded confession statements before the competent authority, which are considered significant evidence under MCOCA provisions.

In addition, a ballistic examination conducted by the forensic laboratory in Kalina reportedly confirmed that the bullets fired outside Rohit Shetty’s residence matched the weapons recovered during the investigation.