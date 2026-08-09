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English NewsNewsWorldCanada Declares Emergency In British Columbia As Wildfire Forces 20,000 To Flee

Canada Declares Emergency In British Columbia As Wildfire Forces 20,000 To Flee

More than 20,000 people have been forced from their homes by out-of-control wildfires in Canada's British Columbia, where 105 blazes are currently burning.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canadian officials declared British Columbia state of emergency.
  • Over 20,000 evacuated due to rapidly growing intense wildfires.
  • Homes lost as fire created its own weather system.

Reported by: Emmy Sasipornkarn with Reuters, AFP | Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Canadian officials on Saturday declared a state of emergency in British Columbia after more than 20,000 people were ordered to flee a fast-moving wildfire.

Describing the intensity of the blaze, British Columbia Premier David Eby said a fire official compared it to "a bomb going off."

"He described flames on a 100-foot (30-meter) tree, flames going 200 feet above that, and the fire creating its own weather system, which creates lightning," Eby said.

"Homes have been lost, and properties have been destroyed. Some people became trapped as conditions changed very quickly, and needed to be rescued," he added.

Wildfire in British Columbia nearly doubles in size overnight

The fire, first reported Friday evening, grew rapidly overnight, triggering widespread evacuation orders.

By Saturday, it had spread to about 9,500 hectares (23,500 acres), prompting all 12,000 residents of the Summerland district to evacuate.

The Summerland blaze is one of many fires challenging emergency crews across British Columbia.

The province has seen 70 new wildfires over the past week, and 105 are currently burning, according to British Columbia Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar.

Canada grapples with large wildfires

Fires have scorched 4 million hectares in Canada in 2026, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Blazes flared up in several regions, including Ontario and Quebec, this year as hot, dry conditions fueled fires in dense forest areas.

In recent years, Canada has faced a growing number of destructive wildfire seasons.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a state of emergency declared in British Columbia?

British Columbia declared a state of emergency because over 20,000 people were ordered to flee a fast-moving wildfire. Homes were lost and properties destroyed, with some residents needing rescue.

How intense is the wildfire in British Columbia?

The British Columbia Premier described the fire's intensity as

How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires?

More than 20,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. This includes all 12,000 residents of the Summerland district, which was affected by a rapidly spreading blaze.

How many wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia?

According to the Minister of Forests, 105 wildfires are currently burning across British Columbia. The province experienced 70 new wildfires in the past week alone.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Canada British Columbia
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