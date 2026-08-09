Mamata’s Car Attacked With Stones, Mud Smeared; ‘Thief, Thief’ Chants Raised | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee faced protests visiting deceased TMC worker's family.

Protesters threw objects, smeared mud, and raised abusive slogans.

She alleged family threats; called the attack potentially fatal.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced strong protests on Sunday while visiting the family of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in Halisahar who allegedly died in police custody.

Local residents reportedly stopped her vehicle on the way, with protests continuing as the car remained halted. Protesters allegedly smeared mud on the vehicle, threw footwear, stones and raised abusive slogans, including calling her a “thief”.

#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vehicle was attacked while she was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas.



As per former CM Mamata Banerjee, "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the… pic.twitter.com/JrTd2uFNlK — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

Banerjee alleged that the incident was orchestrated not by local villagers but by BJP-backed anti-social elements. Local residents, however, claimed that she had arrived in a peaceful area and that her visit led to tensions.

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Mamata Accuses BJP Of Attack

Banerjee alleged that stones were thrown at her vehicle while she was visiting the family of the TMC worker who allegedly died in West Bengal Police custody.

She directly blamed the BJP for the incident, claiming that outsiders had been brought in to create trouble.

“They hurled abuses and threw large bricks. Look at the vehicle. Stones were thrown throughout the route,” Banerjee said, condemning the incident.

‘They Are Threatening Family’

Banerjee alleged that the family was being intimidated following the death of the TMC worker.

“They are now going to the family’s house to frighten and threaten them after beating him to death in custody,” she said, adding that she had promised to visit the family and had kept her word.

Banerjee further alleged that large stones and bricks were thrown at her vehicle even in the presence of police personnel.

She accused the police of relying on the alleged troublemakers for security and claimed that authorities were attempting to conceal their failures.

“Custodial deaths are taking place. Bengal has now gone into the hands of goons,” Banerjee said.

‘Bengal Is Witnessing Brutality’

Banerjee said she had spoken to the deceased worker’s wife twice the previous day and had informed her that she would visit.

She also alleged that an MLA had warned the family not to leave their home and said a case would be registered over the incident.

“I have no anger against the police. My anger is that the Home Minister himself is provoking this disorder,” Banerjee said, alleging that “BJP-sponsored terror” was prevailing in Bengal.

‘We Could Have All Been Killed’: Mamata

Speaking in Barrackpore, Banerjee alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by anti-social elements in front of the police.

#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open.… pic.twitter.com/PIdFM1Oxcr — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

She claimed the attack was so severe that she and others could have been killed had the vehicle's windows been open.

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“I have never seen anything like this. What is going on?” Banerjee said, further alleging that the police were providing protection to the BJP.