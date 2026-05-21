Kim Soo Hyun Dating Minor Claims Proven False, YouTuber Who Spread Information Faces Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police investigation cleared Kim Soo Hyun of dating a minor allegations.

Fabricated KakaoTalk messages and AI voice clips spread false claims.

Arrest warrant sought for YouTube chief over defamation charges.

Actor suffered career damage, now undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Kim Soo Hyun has been cleared of allegations that he dated the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, after a months-long police forensic investigation confirmed that the evidence presented against him was deliberately fabricated and spread to damage his reputation.

How Smear Campaign Unfolded

The controversy broke out following Kim Sae Ron's tragic death in February 2025. YouTube channel Hoverlab (GaroSero Research Institute), along with legal representatives linked to the actress's family, publicly claimed that the two had been in a romantic relationship since Kim Sae Ron was 15 years old. Kim Soo Hyun's team maintained that the two dated briefly between 2019 and 2020, when Kim Sae Ron was already an adult. A digital forensics team at Seoul's Gangnam Police Station spent months investigating the claims. Their findings were clear, Hoverlab had knowingly spread false information to gain YouTube views and generate revenue.

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Two key pieces of evidence that Hoverlab had presented were found to be entirely fake. A set of 2016 KakaoTalk screenshots, which the channel claimed showed intimate conversations between the two, turned out to be edited files. The original messages were between Kim Sae Ron and an unidentified individual, and Hoverlab had replaced that person's name with Kim Soo Hyun's before publishing them.

An audio clip played at a Hoverlab press conference in May 2025 was also proven to be fabricated. The channel had claimed the recording featured Kim Sae Ron confirming the relationship. Police later confirmed the clip was created using AI voice-cloning technology.

Arrest Warrant Sought, Actor Undergoing Psychiatric Treatment

On May 20, 2026, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office formally requested an arrest warrant for Hoverlab chief Kim Se Eui. Prosecutors are pursuing charges under both defamation laws and the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, the latter related to the distribution of private media and threats to release more sensitive material.

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Attorney Boo Ji Seok, who had publicly represented Kim Sae Ron's family during Hoverlab's press appearances, has also been booked as a suspected co-conspirator. Authorities allege he went beyond his role as legal counsel and actively helped distribute the forged evidence. Kim Soo Hyun's defense lawyer, Ko Sang Rok, noted that his client's legal team had not filed a complaint against Boo Ji Seok, suggesting investigators had independently found evidence of conspiracy.

The damage to Kim Soo Hyun's career has been significant. The Queen of Tears actor, once among South Korea's highest-paid stars, lost brand endorsements and had his acting projects put on hold after the allegations went viral. He had also broken down in tears at a press conference where he denied the claims. According to warrant documents, police noted that Hoverlab's broadcasts had severely disrupted his professional and economic activities. He is currently receiving psychiatric treatment for the emotional toll the ordeal has taken on him. Hoverlab CEO Kim Se Eui has rejected the warrant, calling it an attempt to suppress his reporting. A judge at the Seoul Central District Court is set to review the arrest warrant on May 26.