Air India Captain Of Turbulence-Hit Phuket-Delhi Flight May Have Failed Dope Test, Sources Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight endured severe turbulence; passengers sustained minor injuries.

Sources allege captain's drug test detected a psychoactive substance.

Air India confirmed pilot testing; official report remains unreceived.

DGCA is investigating turbulence cause and crew's operational response.

The investigation into the severe turbulence encountered by an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 has taken a new turn, with sources claiming that a post-flight drug or dope test of the pilots may have detected a psychoactive substance in the captain's sample.

The claim has not been independently confirmed. Air India has acknowledged that the pilots underwent testing after the incident but said it has not yet received the test report.

Air India's A320 aircraft operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence while approaching the national capital. The aircraft reportedly experienced a sudden change in altitude of around 300 feet, leaving several passengers and crew members with minor injuries.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport and all passengers and crew members disembarked. Those who sustained injuries were taken to the airport's medical centre for examination and treatment.

DGCA Probe Examines Turbulence, Pilot Actions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident to determine what led to the sudden change in altitude and whether the flight crew followed appropriate procedures while handling the turbulence.

Sources said the investigation is also looking into whether the aircraft was affected by any other factor and whether continuing the flight to Delhi was the appropriate decision under the circumstances.

The alleged test result, if confirmed, could add another dimension to the investigation, as pilots operating commercial flights are subject to strict restrictions on the use of substances that could impair their ability to safely perform their duties.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that the captain was under the influence of any psychoactive substance while operating the flight.

Air India Yet To Receive Test Report

Air India has said that testing was conducted following the incident but the airline has not received the report.

The DGCA and the Civil Aviation Ministry have so far not publicly confirmed the reported test result or indicated whether it has any bearing on the ongoing investigation.

The reported finding is therefore yet to be established officially and should not be treated as evidence that the pilot was impaired during the flight.

What Caused The Sudden Drop?

The investigation is now expected to establish why the aircraft experienced such a sudden change in altitude and whether the event was solely caused by severe turbulence or whether any other factors contributed.

The probe will also examine the crew's response to the turbulence and whether all prescribed aviation safety procedures were followed.

Until the official test report and findings of the DGCA investigation are made public, it remains unclear whether the reported psychoactive substance finding, if any, had any connection with the turbulence incident.