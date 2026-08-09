CM Soren assured justice for the protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants and warned that those responsible for alleged irregularities would face strict punishment. He stated that the young people's voices were heard because the wrongdoing was detected.
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‘No Batons, Bullets Only Dialogue’: Hemant Soren Promises Justice To JPSC-JSSC Protesters
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assured JPSC-JSSC aspirants of justice and strict action against those behind irregularities, urging dialogue. Governor Gangwar also backed talks to resolve the protest.
- CM Soren assured justice for aspirants, warned against irregularities.
- Protests continue; Soren emphasizes dialogue, warns against interference.
- Governor urged trust in CM's assurances, promoting dialogue.
Frequently Asked Questions
What assurance did CM Hemant Soren give to the protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants?
How long have the JPSC-JSSC aspirants been protesting?
The JPSC-JSSC aspirants have been protesting for the 16th consecutive day. The Jharkhand government has started fresh talks with them to address their concerns.
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