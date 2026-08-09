Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday assured protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants that they would get justice, while warning that those responsible for alleged irregularities would face strict punishment.

Addressing the ongoing protests, Soren said the government cared for all sections of Jharkhand and acknowledged the concerns being raised by young people demanding their rights.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren says, "...I would like to convey a message to our young students, which I always say, such a large state exists, but our government has a lot of compassion for the 3.25 crore people of this state. Whether they are people living in… pic.twitter.com/HSNufhhWvm — IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2026

The comments came as the Jharkhand government has begun fresh talks with the protesting aspirants, who have been on agitation for the 16th consecutive day.

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‘We Have Caught Theft’

Soren said the students had been able to raise their voices because the government had detected the alleged wrongdoing.

“The young people will get justice, and those who have committed the theft will be severely punished,” Soren said.

He urged students to remain focused on their demands and not be influenced by political parties seeking to exploit the agitation.

Soren Warns Against Political Interference

Soren said some political parties were attempting to mislead the younger generation by mixing “truth with falsehood”.

He told the youth that they did not need political patronage to secure their rights or justice.

The Chief Minister also said his government believed that dialogue, rather than force, was the way to resolve the issue.

“The solution to every issue lies in dialogue, not in the use of batons or bullets,” he said, adding that the concerns of the protesting youth were also the government's concerns.

Soren assured the aspirants that justice would be delivered transparently and that his government would ensure it was visibly demonstrated.

Governor Urges Students To Trust Soren

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also appealed to the protesting students to trust the Chief Minister's assurances.

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Gangwar said the government did not want to compromise the future of students and stressed that the issue should be resolved through dialogue.

He said Soren was “very concerned” about the students' problems and was continuously discussing ways to resolve them.

The Governor added that students could meet either him or the Chief Minister to discuss their concerns.