Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Update After Bali Accident, Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha fractured spine during Bali trip.

She was airlifted to Mumbai for immediate spinal surgery.

Upcoming work commitments postponed for recovery and treatment.

Bharuccha shared hopeful social media update about her recovery.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared her first social media update after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident during her trip to Bali. Posting a sunset picture on Instagram Stories, the actress reflected on how quickly life can change while expressing hope of returning to her usual routine.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Hopeful Message After Injury

On Saturday, October 10, Nushrratt posted a photograph of an empty reclining wheelchair positioned against a window overlooking a sunset. The image accompanied a reflective message about how unexpected circumstances can transform one's perspective.

Despite her injury, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress struck an optimistic note, suggesting that her journey was far from over.

She captioned the picture: "Been chasing sunsets forever, And just like that.. my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. (sic)."

(Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Airlifted From Bali To Mumbai

Nushrratt was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when an accident left her with a fracture in her spine. She was subsequently airlifted to Mumbai for spinal surgery.

Following the incident, her publicist released an official statement confirming the injury and outlining the arrangements being made to bring the actress back to India for treatment.

The statement read, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery”.

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Actress Puts Upcoming Work Commitments On Hold

The publicist also confirmed that Nushrratt's professional commitments over the following weeks would be affected as she focused on treatment and recovery. The team said she would need adequate time to rest after the injury and surgery.

The statement further read, “Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate”.

Her latest post offers a glimpse into her outlook following the accident, with her message conveying hope as she navigates the recovery process.

(With inputs from IANS)