Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Crimes rooted in social norms; few victims report violence.

Around 47,000 women and girls — or five every hour — were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2025, according to a United Nations report released on Tuesday.

This figure equates to around 60% of women and girls who were victims of intentional homicides last year, the report said ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

The total fatalities were calculated based on statistics from 122 countries and territories. They translate to an average of 129 women and girls killed by their close social circle each day.

Africa recorded the highest number of femicides, at 22,100. Asia followed, with 15,100 victims, ahead of the Americas with 7,400, Europe with 2,100 and Oceania with 300.

Femicide is a hate crime broadly defined as "the intentional killing of women or girls because they are female."

One in three women experienced physical or sexual violence

The report also found that although global homicide rates have declined, femicide rates have fallen at a slower pace, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

According to the UN, this shows the barriers women often face in accessing the justice system and that "these crimes are deeply rooted in social norms and gender stereotypes."

Nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence, yet only 7% reported it to the police, a separate UN Women report found.

According to estimates by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC, the number of women and girls killed by a family member or an intimate partner has wavered between 45,000 and 51,000 over the past several years.

"Frightening attitudes, social norms, and the failure of institutional safeguards create an environment in which killing a wife, daughter, mother, or sister becomes 'tolerable," UNODC director Monica Juma said. "Changing this reality calls for sustained action across all levels of society."

Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, said that the world needed to "act urgently to ensure no warning sign is ignored, no survivor is left without protection, and no perpetrator escapes accountability."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)