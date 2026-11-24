Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karthigai Deepam lamp lit, but Deepathoon pillar controversy continued.

Hindu groups protested Deepathoon pillar unused, clashing with police.

Petitioner's lawyer cited contempt, planning Supreme Court legal action.

A team of priests reached the Subramanya Swamy Temple on Thiruparankundram Hill and lit the Karthigai Deepam lamp, but the ceremony did not end the controversy. Hindu organisations staged protests because the lamp was not lit at the disputed sacred Deepathoon pillar, leading to clashes with police. The lawyer representing petitioner Rama Ravikumar described the development as contempt of the Supreme Court and said the court should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

He also indicated that further legal action was being considered over the location of the ritual itself.

Protests Over Deepathoon

The dispute centred on the location of the lamp-lighting ceremony. Although priests lit the Deepam after reaching the Subramanya Swamy Temple, Hindu organisations objected that it had not been lit at Deepathoon, the pillar at the centre of the legal dispute. Demonstrators protested the decision, and clashes with police followed.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Devotees stage a protest outside Thirupparankundram temple after the Karthigai Deepam is not lit at the Deepathoon. Police attempt to forcibly remove the protesters. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Rjfa3W26lb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026

The demonstrations continued after the priests completed the ceremony, as protesters maintained that the court-approved pillar had not been used for the ritual on Tuesday evening.

VIDEO | Thirupparankundram: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, after the Karthigai Deepam is lit at Uchipillayar temple instead of the Deepathoon, says, "Chief Minister Vijay did not bother to comply with the Supreme Court's interim order and deceived the bench." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2026

Also Read: Karthigai Deepam Row: Lamp Lit At Traditional Spot, Not Supreme Court-Approved Deepathoon Pillar

Lawyer Threatens Legal Action

Rama Ravikumar's lawyer, representing the petitioner, called the development contempt of the Supreme Court. He said the petitioner’s side had made every effort, including filing a plea before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court challenging the prohibitory order under Section 144.

The lawyer alleged that the Tamil Nadu government's approach was against Hindus, particularly because it was unwilling to allow the lamp to be lit at the hilltop. Calling the events pre-planned, he said the government's intentions had now been exposed.

“We have no option left other than filing a contempt application,” he said. “We may also approach the Supreme Court with a perjury application or other appropriate petitions. We are also going to mention the matter before the Supreme Court for suo motu contempt.”

The lawyer maintained that his side had tried every available avenue to secure the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop. He said the challenge to the Section 144 order was among the steps taken before the latest developments, and argued that further intervention by the Supreme Court was now necessary.

Also Read: Karthigai Deepam Row: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Detained As Tensions Escalate