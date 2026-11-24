Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has responded to social media users questioning her changing appearance and speculating about possible cosmetic procedures. The discussion began after she shared pictures from a wedding in Kolkata, with several users pointing out differences in her facial features and raising questions about Botox and fillers. Addressing the speculation through her Instagram Story, Jasmin explained that her appearance can vary because of everyday factors such as travel, lack of sleep, exhaustion, makeup, and sinus inflammation. The actress also mentioned weight gain and strength training while reminding critics that she does not look the same every day.

Jasmin Bhasin Responds To Plastic Surgery Speculation

Jasmin took to Instagram Stories to address the comments about her appearance, expressing her frustration with people assuming that every change in her face was the result of cosmetic surgery.

"So apparently I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face." Asking people not to jump to conclusions, the actress explained that several factors can influence how she looks from one day to another. "Guys, relax. I travel, I don't sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinuses get inflamed, I get exhausted, I've started strength training, I've gained some weight," she wrote.

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Jasmin also pointed out that her face is not a permanent Instagram filter. She explained that while it may look sharper on certain days, it can appear swollen or tired on others. Adding a touch of humour, she said there are days when her "makeup is fighting for its life."

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Jasmin Bhasin On Botox And Fillers Rumours

Addressing speculation about plastic surgery directly, Jasmin questioned how people could make such assumptions without knowing the circumstances behind her appearance. "The 'plastic surgery' theories... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye."







The actress further reminded social media users that she is human and that changes in her appearance are natural. She pointed out that her face and body are made of blood, flesh, muscles, and bones, and that she is allowed to look different on different days.

'I Love My Face': Jasmin Bhasin's Message To Trolls

Jasmin also made it clear that she is comfortable with her appearance and does not feel the need to meet unrealistic beauty standards.

"I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look." She ended her Instagram note with a direct message to those commenting on her appearance, urging them to stop scrutinising her every picture.

"Please...let this human breathe."

The discussion began after Jasmin shared photographs from the wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma's brother in Kolkata. Several social media users questioned whether she had opted for Botox or fillers. The conversation also reached Reddit, where users discussed possible reasons behind her changing appearance, with some suggesting makeup and swelling could explain the differences.

Jasmin's response makes it clear that she does not intend to justify every change in her appearance and wants people to stop turning her photographs into cosmetic surgery debates.