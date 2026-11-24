Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karthigai Deepam lamp lit traditionally, avoiding disputed pillar.

Protests erupted; BJP alleged mass detentions against state government.

BJP leaders likened police actions to Emergency era tactics.

Amid heightened tensions and protests on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, the Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit at the traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple on Tuesday evening. However, the ceremony did not take place at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar on the hilltop, where the Supreme Court had permitted a one-time lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Hindu organisations and BJP supporters, who had gathered expecting the ritual to take place at the court-approved location, raised slogans against the state government and police.

The development triggered protests near the temple, with police subsequently taking action against demonstrators.

#WATCH | Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu | The Maha Deepam lit at the Annamalai Hills in Tiruvannamalai as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival. https://t.co/QdTsxs11oO — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

Supreme Court Order

The lighting ceremony followed the Supreme Court’s permission to allow an authorised team of priests to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill.

To maintain law and order, authorities restricted public access to the area and prohibited processions and large gatherings. Madurai City Police also imposed a temporary ban on drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on November 23 and 24.

Also Read: Karthigai Deepam Row: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Detained As Tensions Escalate

BJP Alleges Mass Detentions

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of hurting Hindu sentiments by filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's order.

He claimed that around 10,000 police personnel had been deployed across the state and alleged that thousands of BJP workers had been placed under house arrest.

Nagenthran also raised concerns over drug-related crimes, murders and offences against women in the state. He described the situation in Tamil Nadu as unprecedented in the past 60 years.

According to the BJP, around 500 party workers were placed under house arrest in Tirunelveli alone, while more than 20,000 BJP and Hindu Munnani workers were allegedly detained across Tamil Nadu, as reported by IANS.

BJP Leaders Invoke Emergency

Former Union Minister L Murugan also criticised the state government's handling of the controversy, alleging that BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam and other Hindu leaders had been placed under house arrest.

Drawing a comparison with the Emergency imposed during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure, Murugan condemned the police action and urged the state government to implement the Supreme Court's directions.

He maintained that the government should allow the ceremonial lamp-lighting ritual in accordance with the court's order.

Also Read: Thirupparankundram Deepam Row: 5,600 Police Deployed, BJP Leaders Placed Under House Arrest