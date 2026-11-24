Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi and Chancellor Merz reviewed strategic partnership progress.

Leaders committed to expanding defence, tech, trade cooperation.

They also discussed regional, global developments and stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a “productive” conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with the two leaders reviewing the progress of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussing regional and global developments.

According to an official release, Modi and Merz expressed satisfaction over the sustained momentum in bilateral engagement as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas, including defence, advanced technologies, trade and investment. They also discussed opportunities arising from the India-EU free trade agreement.

“Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies,” Modi said in a post on X.

Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies. India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order. @_FriedrichMerz @bundeskanzler — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2026

Modi, Merz Discuss Global Developments

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and agreed to continue working closely to promote global peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

Also Read: Exclusive | Azam Khan Backs Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit, Says ‘Ram Ji Has Called Him’

“India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order,” the Prime Minister said.

They also underlined the importance of continued cooperation at multilateral forums to address emerging global challenges.

India-Germany Ties

India and Germany are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year. The two countries also marked 25 years of their Strategic Partnership in 2025.

Germany remains one of India's key partners in Europe, with bilateral trade in goods and services crossing $50 billion in 2024, accounting for more than 25 per cent of India's trade with the European Union.

More than 2,000 German companies operate in India, with significant investments across sectors such as automobiles, mechanical engineering, chemicals and renewable energy. Indian companies, meanwhile, have expanded their presence in Germany, particularly in IT, pharmaceuticals and engineering.

Germany has also expanded its engagement with India's defence sector, moving towards a broader role as an industrial, technology and maritime security partner. The two countries signed the India-Germany Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to expand collaboration in areas including naval systems, defence electronics and emerging technologies.