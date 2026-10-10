Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut voiced concern over 'anti national elements'.

She alleged these forces aim to disrupt normal life in India.

Ranaut compared Rahul Gandhi's election claims to student exam excuses.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has described what she called “anti-national and terrorist elements” as a serious concern for India, alleging that various conspiracies are being pursued under different pretexts to disrupt normal life and inconvenience citizens.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Saturday, 10 October, she also criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's allegations concerning elections.

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Jantar Mantar Protest Against SIR

Ranaut was responding to a question about the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstration also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

The BJP MP alleged that forces working against India's interests, alongside international conspiracies, posed a significant challenge to the country. She claimed these activities were intended to disrupt the country's normal functioning and create difficulties for the public.

"Anti-national elements, terrorist forces, and international conspiracies have become a serious concern for our country at this time. Various conspiracies are being hatched to cause inconvenience to the country and its citizens under one pretext or another," Ranaut said.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On CJP’s call for a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Anti-national elements, terrorist forces, and international conspiracies have become a serious concern for our country at this time. Various conspiracies are underway to cause inconvenience to the country and its citizens under one pretext or another..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

‘People Of The Country Are With Us,’ Says BJP MP

Invoking Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, Ranaut expressed confidence in the government's position, saying it had the support of the people.

"As long as Lord Ram and Hanuman's blessings are with us, no one can do anything wrong to us. The people of the country are with us. You can see how many people are trying to expose the anti-national elements. Now, not only the police, but the people will also start beating them up. Every other day, they try to stop the country from functioning normally," she said.

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Kangana Ranaut Compares Rahul Gandhi's Election Claims To Exam Excuses

Responding to the INDIA bloc delegation's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Ranaut acknowledged Rahul Gandhi's right to meet the head of state. However, she likened the Opposition's allegations about elections to excuses students make after performing poorly in examinations.

"It's Rahul Gandhi's right to meet the President. However, this used to happen in schools too; when our classmates used to fail, they would say they had been given a different and difficult question paper. Some used to say teachers held a grudge against them and that was why they failed. From bypolls to student elections, the BJP is winning everywhere, and that is why Rahul Gandhi is troubled," Ranaut said.

The BJP MP's remarks came amid the Opposition's protest over the electoral roll revision and its demand for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

(With inputs from IANS)