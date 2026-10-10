India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest Against SIR, Calls 'Anti-National Elements’ A Serious Concern

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest Against SIR, Calls 'Anti-National Elements’ A Serious Concern

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut calls anti-national elements a serious concern, responds to the SIR protest and criticises Rahul Gandhi over election allegations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut voiced concern over 'anti national elements'.
  • She alleged these forces aim to disrupt normal life in India.
  • Ranaut compared Rahul Gandhi's election claims to student exam excuses.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has described what she called “anti-national and terrorist elements” as a serious concern for India, alleging that various conspiracies are being pursued under different pretexts to disrupt normal life and inconvenience citizens.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Saturday, 10 October, she also criticised Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's allegations concerning elections.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Reacts As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee Get Detained, Says 'Won't Let You Kill Democracy'

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Jantar Mantar Protest Against SIR

Ranaut was responding to a question about the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstration also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

The BJP MP alleged that forces working against India's interests, alongside international conspiracies, posed a significant challenge to the country. She claimed these activities were intended to disrupt the country's normal functioning and create difficulties for the public.

"Anti-national elements, terrorist forces, and international conspiracies have become a serious concern for our country at this time. Various conspiracies are being hatched to cause inconvenience to the country and its citizens under one pretext or another," Ranaut said.

‘People Of The Country Are With Us,’ Says BJP MP

Invoking Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, Ranaut expressed confidence in the government's position, saying it had the support of the people.

"As long as Lord Ram and Hanuman's blessings are with us, no one can do anything wrong to us. The people of the country are with us. You can see how many people are trying to expose the anti-national elements. Now, not only the police, but the people will also start beating them up. Every other day, they try to stop the country from functioning normally," she said.

ALSO READ: 'Ek Insaan Ke Bachaav Mai...': Vishal Dadlani Backs CJP Protest, Questions CRPF Deployment From Naxal-Hit Areas

Kangana Ranaut Compares Rahul Gandhi's Election Claims To Exam Excuses

Responding to the INDIA bloc delegation's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Ranaut acknowledged Rahul Gandhi's right to meet the head of state. However, she likened the Opposition's allegations about elections to excuses students make after performing poorly in examinations.

"It's Rahul Gandhi's right to meet the President. However, this used to happen in schools too; when our classmates used to fail, they would say they had been given a different and difficult question paper. Some used to say teachers held a grudge against them and that was why they failed. From bypolls to student elections, the BJP is winning everywhere, and that is why Rahul Gandhi is troubled," Ranaut said.

The BJP MP's remarks came amid the Opposition's protest over the electoral roll revision and its demand for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kangana Ranaut's primary concern mentioned in her statement?

Kangana Ranaut described

What protest did Kangana Ranaut react to?

Ranaut was responding to the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. This demonstration was against the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

How did Kangana Ranaut characterize the Opposition's allegations about elections?

She likened the Opposition's allegations about elections to excuses students make after failing exams. Ranaut suggested that Rahul Gandhi is troubled because the BJP is winning various elections.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about forces working against India's interests?

The BJP MP alleged that forces working against India's interests, along with international conspiracies, pose a significant challenge. She claimed these activities aim to disrupt the country's normal functioning and create public difficulties.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Oct 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP Delhi : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Prakash Raj Reacts As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee Get Detained, Says 'Won't Let You Kill Democracy'
Prakash Raj Reacts As Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee Get Detained, Says 'Won't Let You Kill Democracy'
Celebrities
Mr Faisu Confirms Wedding; Shares Beautiful Nikah Photos From Madinah
Mr Faisu Confirms Wedding; Shares Beautiful Nikah Photos From Madinah
Celebrities
'Rise And Fall 2': Tej Pratap, Shehzad Poonawalla Clash Over ‘Ladki Ke Chakkar’ Remark
'Rise And Fall 2': Tej Pratap, Shehzad Poonawalla Clash Over ‘Ladki Ke Chakkar’ Remark
Celebrities
'Ek Insaan Ke Bachaav Mai...': Vishal Dadlani Backs CJP Protest, Questions CRPF Deployment From Naxal-Hit Areas
'Ek Insaan Ke Bachaav Mai...': Vishal Dadlani Backs CJP Protest, Questions CRPF Deployment From Naxal-Hit Areas
Advertisement

Videos

Political Protest: BJP Women Workers Take to Streets in Lucknow, Raise Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi
Market Update: Most Delhi Markets Remain Open as Restrictions Hit Central Delhi
Mass Detentions: Over 500 Protesters Detained as Police Tighten Security Around Jantar Mantar
Nationwide Showdown: 43,000 Security Personnel Deployed Across Delhi as CJP Protest Intensifies
Airport Detention: Abhijeet Dipke Taken Into Custody Mid-Flight, Police Secretly Escort Him Out
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget