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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor Gets Lando Norris To Sign McLaren Jersey For Jeh, Reminds Him Saif Ali Khan Won F1 World Title First | WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Gets Lando Norris To Sign McLaren Jersey For Jeh, Reminds Him Saif Ali Khan Won F1 World Title First | WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan met Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix, where she reminded the F1 champion about Saif Ali Khan’s fictional world championship in Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena Kapoor met F1 driver Lando Norris in Singapore.
  • She humorously cited Saif's fictional F1 championship victory.
  • Conversation included racing, Indian culture, and masala chai.
  • McLaren welcomed her; she shared paddock moments online.

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought Bollywood and Formula 1 together during her visit to the Singapore Grand Prix, where she met McLaren driver Lando Norris for a fun conversation about racing, films and Indian culture. The actor had a playful reminder for the world champion: her husband, Saif Ali Khan, had already won an F1 world championship in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum. Norris joined in on the joke, making the exchange even more entertaining. From masala chai to Indian gestures, the conversation also offered a glimpse of Kareena’s enthusiasm for the sport and its drivers.

Kareena Kapoor’s Ta Ra Rum Pum Reference

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a Bollywood surprise for Lando Norris when the two met at the Singapore Grand Prix. During a video shared by Google India on Instagram on Friday evening, she brought up Saif Ali Khan’s 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which he played a racing driver who wins a world championship.

“Saif won the world championship 19 years ago,” Kareena told Norris. The McLaren driver responded with a laugh, “So, we are the same, basically,” drawing a playful parallel between his real-life achievement and Saif’s fictional racing career.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

The exchange gave the Formula 1 champion a quick introduction to one of Bollywood’s racing films, with Kareena making sure her husband’s on-screen triumph got its due.

Masala Chai, Indian Culture And F1 Trivia

The conversation went beyond Ta Ra Rum Pum. Kareena quizzed Norris about his racing career and McLaren’s achievements, while introducing him to familiar aspects of Indian culture. Masala chai and a lesson in common Indian gestures featured in their interaction, with Norris happily joining the light-hearted exchange. The driver has been associated with McLaren since making his Formula 1 debut in 2018.

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McLaren had also welcomed Kareena to its Papaya Family, the team’s global community of fans. Announcing her visit on Instagram, the team wrote, “The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan”. Kareena later shared pictures from the paddock and circuit on her social media accounts. One post featured Norris signing a jersey for her younger son, Jehangir. Sharing the moment, she wrote, “For Jeh baba,” accompanied by a red heart.

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She also posted a collage featuring pictures with Norris and a poster of Ta Ra Rum Pum, captioning it, “My love for Formula One drivers is real.”

Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front

Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi and Kanwaljit Singh. The film follows two police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, who find themselves on opposing sides while investigating juvenile crime.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Detained During Mumbai's CJP Protest; Shares Selfie From Police Van

Inspired by true events, Daayra was released in theatres on September 18 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. For Kareena, the Singapore Grand Prix offered an opportunity to celebrate her love for Formula 1 while giving Norris a glimpse of Bollywood and reminding him of Saif’s racing credentials on the big screen.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Kareena Kapoor Khan meet at the Singapore Grand Prix?

Kareena Kapoor Khan met McLaren driver Lando Norris during her visit to the Singapore Grand Prix. They had a fun conversation about racing, films, and Indian culture.

What film did Kareena Kapoor Khan reference to Lando Norris?

Kareena referenced her husband Saif Ali Khan's 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum, where he played a racing driver who won a world championship. Norris humorously acknowledged the fictional achievement.

What Indian cultural elements were discussed during the meeting?

Kareena introduced Lando Norris to familiar aspects of Indian culture, including masala chai and common Indian gestures. Norris happily joined in the light-hearted exchange.

What special item did Lando Norris sign for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Lando Norris signed a jersey for Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son, Jehangir. Kareena later shared this moment on her social media, captioning it 'For Jeh baba'.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 Formula 1 Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan McLaren Lando Norris Singapore Grand Prix Ta Ra Rum Pum Kareena Kapoor Lando Norris
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