Kareena Kapoor’s Ta Ra Rum Pum Reference

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a Bollywood surprise for Lando Norris when the two met at the Singapore Grand Prix. During a video shared by Google India on Instagram on Friday evening, she brought up Saif Ali Khan’s 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum, in which he played a racing driver who wins a world championship.

“Saif won the world championship 19 years ago,” Kareena told Norris. The McLaren driver responded with a laugh, “So, we are the same, basically,” drawing a playful parallel between his real-life achievement and Saif’s fictional racing career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

The exchange gave the Formula 1 champion a quick introduction to one of Bollywood’s racing films, with Kareena making sure her husband’s on-screen triumph got its due.

Masala Chai, Indian Culture And F1 Trivia

The conversation went beyond Ta Ra Rum Pum. Kareena quizzed Norris about his racing career and McLaren’s achievements, while introducing him to familiar aspects of Indian culture. Masala chai and a lesson in common Indian gestures featured in their interaction, with Norris happily joining the light-hearted exchange. The driver has been associated with McLaren since making his Formula 1 debut in 2018.

ALSO READ | Celeb Spotted | Sussanne Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, And Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted In Mumbai

McLaren had also welcomed Kareena to its Papaya Family, the team’s global community of fans. Announcing her visit on Instagram, the team wrote, “The newest member of the Papaya Family, Kareena Kapoor Khan”. Kareena later shared pictures from the paddock and circuit on her social media accounts. One post featured Norris signing a jersey for her younger son, Jehangir. Sharing the moment, she wrote, “For Jeh baba,” accompanied by a red heart.

x

She also posted a collage featuring pictures with Norris and a poster of Ta Ra Rum Pum, captioning it, “My love for Formula One drivers is real.”

Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front

Kareena was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi and Kanwaljit Singh. The film follows two police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, who find themselves on opposing sides while investigating juvenile crime.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Detained During Mumbai's CJP Protest; Shares Selfie From Police Van

Inspired by true events, Daayra was released in theatres on September 18 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. For Kareena, the Singapore Grand Prix offered an opportunity to celebrate her love for Formula 1 while giving Norris a glimpse of Bollywood and reminding him of Saif’s racing credentials on the big screen.