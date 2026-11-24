Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah killed 13, including Indians.

Passenger bus hit parked truck; Consulate assists Indian victims.

Exact Indian casualty numbers unconfirmed; helpline available for support.

Follows recent Fujairah pile-up killing four Indian nationals.

Indian nationals were among the 13 people killed in a bus-truck collision in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said.

While the exact number of Indian casualties remains unconfirmed, the Consulate said it had reached out to the bereaved families and was coordinating with local authorities to provide all possible assistance.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed the lives of several people, including Indian nationals,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a post on X.

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The mission added that further details were being ascertained. It also issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for those seeking assistance, ANI news agency reported.

13 Killed, 14 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision

According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, the accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday.

The ministry initially reported 11 deaths. However, local media reports later said the toll had risen to 13 after two injured victims succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Fourteen others were injured in the collision.

According to UAE daily Khaleej Times, the passenger bus was carrying 41 people when it rammed into a truck parked along the roadside following a mechanical fault.

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The collision triggered a large-scale emergency response, with the injured taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have yet to release a complete nationality-wise list of the deceased or confirm the exact number of Indian nationals among the victims.

UAE Road Accidents: Indians Among Victims In Recent Fujairah Pile-Up

The latest tragedy comes days after four Indian nationals were among 14 people killed in a major multi-vehicle pile-up in Fujairah, another emirate in the UAE.

The accident occurred in the early hours of November 13 and involved 23 vehicles, including trucks. At least 30 people were injured.

Seven Indian nationals were among those injured, along with citizens of the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman and Brazil.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai is continuing to coordinate with local authorities to verify the identities of the victims and extend assistance to their families. Its 24-hour toll-free helpline, 800-46342, remains available for inquiries and support.