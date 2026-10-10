Mr Faisu Confirms Wedding; Shares Beautiful Nikah Photos From Madinah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mr Faisu announced his nikah, sharing photos from Madinah.

Wedding rumors had circulated for several weeks beforehand.

He expressed gratitude for the dream-come-true ceremony.

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has announced his nikah by sharing a series of wedding photographs from Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame creator took to Instagram on Saturday to share the special moments, describing the occasion as a dream come true and expressing gratitude for having his entire family by his side.

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Mr Faisu Shares Wedding Photos

Mr Faisu gave fans a glimpse of his wedding through pictures from the ceremony in the holy city of Madinah. Dressed in a white sherwani, the influencer posed alongside his bride, who wore a white outfit complemented by a red dupatta.

The photographs capture the couple during their nikah, with the setting adding to the significance of the occasion. Faisu also shared a heartfelt message about beginning this new chapter of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

Wedding Rumours Had Been Circulating For Weeks

Speculation about Mr Faisu's wedding had been doing the rounds on social media for several weeks. The rumours gathered momentum after a wedding invitation bearing the names Faisal Shaikh and Tanya appeared in a vlog by Yuvika Chaudhary.

Faisu was subsequently spotted with a woman, adding to the curiosity surrounding his personal life. His latest Instagram post has now confirmed his nikah.

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Mr Faisu Shares Heartfelt Note

Alongside the wedding photographs, Faisu referenced a verse from the Quran, writing, "And We created you in pairs' | Quran 78:8".

He also expressed his gratitude for the occasion, writing, "Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen"