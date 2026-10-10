India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Rise And Fall 2': Tej Pratap, Shehzad Poonawalla Clash Over ‘Ladki Ke Chakkar’ Remark

'Rise And Fall 2': Tej Pratap, Shehzad Poonawalla Clash Over ‘Ladki Ke Chakkar’ Remark

‘Rise And Fall 2’ sees tensions rise as Tej Pratap Yadav confronts Shehzad Poonawalla, while Gautam Gulati’s remarks add to the heated argument.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 03:14 PM (IST)

In the upcoming episode of “Rise and Fall Season 2”, Tej Pratap Yadav will be seen questioning Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision.

Contestant Gautam Gulati wasted no time calling Shehzad jealous and insecure, telling Tej, “Aapse panga nahi lega yeh, aap mantri hai na aapke aage peeche bhagega yeh….jhoota hai yeh (He will not get in a feud with you, your are a minister. He will run after you. He’s a liar.)”

With Swara Bhasker backing Shehzad’s decision as a temporary arrangement, Gautam fired back, “Iss dhande mein bahot purana hu… manipulation samajhta hu (I am old in this business…I understand manipulation)”.

And just when the accusations seemed to be running out, Tej’s remark about a possible romantic angle added more fuel to the fire.

Gautam’s “Ladki ka chakkar..” was all it took to send the conversation spiraling!

Shehzad soon confronted Gautam, declaring, “I don't want to speak to you, as a gentleman I'm telling you lets not talk buddy. We are not friends, we are not brothers. I can see through people… aap mera rise mat karao mera upar wala kara dega (you don’t help me rise, god will help me)”.

However, in a dramatic U-turn, he returned to salvage their equation, saying, "I don't want my relationship to be spoiled with you”.

Gautam questioned why he had been sent downstairs, and Shehzad’s explanation did little to settle matters.

When Tej brought up the romantic angle again, Shehzad lost his cool, pushed Tej and snapped: “Bakwaas mat karo yaar tej bhai please, yeh mat bolo ladki ke chakkar mein yaar, kya bol rahe hai. (Don’t talk nonsense, Tej bhai, please. Don’t say it’s because of a girl, yaar. What are you saying?)”

Tej hit back with a stern warning, “Tum humse batameezi mat karo.. Tum aisi bhi baat nahi kar sakte… yeh cheez mein tolerate nahi karunga production ko bulaunga… (Don’t be disrespectful to me. You cannot say such things either. I will not tolerate this. I will call the production team.)”

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla Gautam Gulati Rise And Fall 2 Tej Pratap Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
A Look Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Set
A Look Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Set
OTT
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wanted To Quit 1984 Elections, Recalls Mother Teji Bachchan's Advice
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wanted To Quit 1984 Elections, Recalls Mother Teji Bachchan's Advice
OTT
‘Awarapan 2’ OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Film For Free
‘Awarapan 2’ OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Film For Free
OTT
Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship
Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Breaks Down Over 'Ex' Remark; Calls Out Gullu For Bringing Up Her Past Relationship
Advertisement

Videos

Political Protest: BJP Women Workers Take to Streets in Lucknow, Raise Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi
Market Update: Most Delhi Markets Remain Open as Restrictions Hit Central Delhi
Mass Detentions: Over 500 Protesters Detained as Police Tighten Security Around Jantar Mantar
Nationwide Showdown: 43,000 Security Personnel Deployed Across Delhi as CJP Protest Intensifies
Airport Detention: Abhijeet Dipke Taken Into Custody Mid-Flight, Police Secretly Escort Him Out
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget