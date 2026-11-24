Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four unite against multiverse threat.

Marvel fans cannot keep calm after the release of the final trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Social media has been flooded with reactions, with viewers calling it one of the best trailers ever and even demanding a national holiday on December 18, the film's theatrical release date. From excitement over the return of familiar superheroes to the much-awaited reunion of the Avengers and X-Men, the latest preview has sparked conversations among fans.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote,

"Bro, this is one of the best trailers ever."Another viewer was already looking forward to the film's release, commenting, "Idc what anyone says; close the jobs and the schools. December 18th is a national holiday."

The trailer's release also prompted a humorous comparison with another much-awaited release. One fan wrote, "We got Avengers Doomsday trailer after GTA 6."

These reactions capture the excitement surrounding Marvel's upcoming superhero crossover. While some viewers are celebrating the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, others have been discussing James Marsden's Cyclops and his iconic dialogue, 'To me, my X-Men!'

Cyclops' Iconic Dialogue And X-Men Reunion Get Fans Talking

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is James Marsden returning as Cyclops. His delivery of the iconic line, 'To me, my X-Men!', has become a major talking point among Marvel fans.

The trailer also features the return of several familiar X-Men characters, including Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Kelsey Grammer as Beast.

The possibility of watching these characters share the screen with the Avengers has added to the excitement. Channing Tatum also returns as Gambit following his appearance in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

ALSO READ | AICWA Writes To PM Modi, Demands Ban On Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan’s Netflix Series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'

Chris Evans' Return As Steve Rogers Sparks Nostalgia

Chris Evans' appearance as Steve Rogers is another major talking point. The trailer opens with an emotional sequence featuring Steve and Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell.

Their conversation revolves around their son and whether he knows about his father's past as Captain America. The footage shows Steve enjoying family life before the Fantastic Four arrive at his home.

His return has particularly excited fans who remember the character's emotional conclusion in 'Avengers: Endgame', where he chose to return to the past and spend his life with Peggy.

Robert Downey Jr As Doctor Doom Adds To The Buzz

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time as Victor Von Doom, popularly known as Doctor Doom.

The actor previously played Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, and his casting as one of Marvel's most formidable villains has generated considerable curiosity.

Doctor Doom is the central antagonist of the film. His connection with Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four is particularly significant, as he is one of their most prominent adversaries in Marvel comics.

ALSO READ | 54th International Emmy Awards 2026: 'Carême', 'División Palermo' Take Top Honours, Check Full List And India's Nominations

What Else Does The 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Show?

Apart from the returning X-Men and Steve Rogers, the trailer features several superheroes preparing for a major conflict. It brings together characters from the Avengers, New Avengers and Fantastic Four franchises.

The footage includes Thor, Sam Wilson's Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Ant-Man and other familiar characters. The Fantastic Four, comprising Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, also appear as the story moves towards a larger multiverse conflict.

The trailer hints at a threat that could affect multiple universes, bringing different superhero teams together against Doctor Doom.

Directors Of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers. The duo previously directed several Marvel blockbusters, including 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Kevin Feige is producing the film for Marvel Studios.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Release Date

'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. The film is part of Marvel's Multiverse Saga and will bring together superheroes from different franchises to face Doctor Doom.

It will be followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars', which is currently scheduled to release on December 17, 2027.



