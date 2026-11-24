Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SAD-BJP alliance revived for 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Mann highlighted past disputes, termed reunion

AAP's alliance solely with Punjab people; positive politics.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP alliance, calling it a “thug pact” aimed at protecting the political interests of the two parties' leaders and their families.

Reacting to the revival of the alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Mann accused the former allies of coming together for power despite having previously traded allegations over the three farm laws, Punjab's water-sharing issues, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions.

“Those who, until yesterday, were cursing each other over the three farm laws, Punjab's water, Chandigarh and Sikh institutions have today come together again, lured by the temptation of power,” Mann said.

ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਸਮਝੌਤਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ, ਸਗੋਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਕੁਰਸੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਦਾ 'ਠੱਗ ਜੋੜ' ਹੈ... ਜਿਹੜੇ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਤੱਕ ਤਿੰਨ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਣੀਆਂ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਸਥਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦੇ 'ਤੇ ਇੱਕ-ਦੂਜੇ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਸਦੇ ਸੀ, ਅੱਜ ਸੱਤਾ ਦੇ ਲਾਲਚ 'ਚ ਫਿਰ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੋ ਗਏ... 20 ਸਾਲ ਆਪਸ 'ਚ 'ਨੂਰਾ ਕੁਸ਼ਤੀ' ਖੇਡਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਰਵਾਇਤੀ ਆਗੂ ਹੁਣ ਇੱਕੋ ਸਟੇਜ 'ਤੇ ਆ ਗਏ ਹਨ... ਪਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ 2007-2017 ਦੌਰਾਨ ਫੈਲੇ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਬੇਅਦਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਭੁੱਲ ਸਕਦੇ... ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਵਾ ਤਿੰਨ ਕਰੋੜ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹੈ... ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਬਿਜਲੀ, ਨਹਿਰੀ ਪਾਣੀ, ਮੁਹੱਲਾ ਕਲੀਨਿਕ, ਸਕੂਲ ਆਫ਼ ਐਮੀਨੈਂਸ ਅਤੇ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਹਨ... ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ 'ਠੱਗ ਜੋੜ' ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਮੂੰਹ ਨਹੀਂ ਲਾਉਣਗੇ... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 24, 2026

He also accused traditional political parties of engaging in “Nura Kushti” (staged political rivalry) for two decades, alleging that their leaders had now come together on the same platform.

Mann Targets SAD-BJP's Previous Tenure

The Punjab Chief Minister said people would not forget the alleged spread of drugs and the disrespect shown during the 2007-2017 period, when the SAD-BJP alliance was in power in the state.

Mann asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alliance was only with Punjab's 3.25 crore people.

Highlighting his government's initiatives, he cited free electricity, canal water, mohalla clinics, Schools of Eminence and government jobs without bribes as examples of the party's “positive politics”.

Mann said the people of Punjab would not accept the SAD-BJP alliance, reiterating that the AAP remained committed to its relationship with the people of the state.

SAD Joins Hand With BJP After 6 years

The 24-year-old alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ended in 2020 over the contentious farm laws, is set to be revived ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the renewal of the partnership in New Delhi on Tuesday, welcoming the Akali Dal back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The announcement was made in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP president Nitin Nabin. The revival marks a renewed attempt by the two parties to bring together opposition forces and challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Punjab.

The electoral arithmetic of the 2022 Assembly elections could offer the revived alliance a reason for optimism. Although the SAD and BJP contested separately that year, an analysis of the results suggests that a combined vote share, including that of their then ally, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), could have altered the outcome in at least six constituencies.