Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup match.

His 53-ball double century secured India A's commanding victory.

Sooryavanshi achieved fastest List A century, double century records.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned the Rising Stars Asia Cup into his personal record-breaking stage, but the 15-year-old insists his remarkable 204-run innings was built on a simple approach. After failing to make significant contributions in India A's first two matches, the teenage sensation bounced back in spectacular fashion against the United Arab Emirates. His breathtaking 53-ball double century powered the Men in Blue to a commanding victory, with the team chasing down 250 in just 14.2 overs.

Sooryavanshi Explains Mindset Behind Explosive Knock

Despite the extraordinary numbers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed that he did not enter the contest with any specific scoring target in mind.

Instead, assessing the conditions and trusting his natural attacking game shaped his approach. Speaking to broadcaster Sony Sports Network after the match, he said:

"I didn't score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for the bowlers, so I decided to back my game. My mindset was the same as every game, I wanted to bat long,"

"I had nothing particular in mind. I wanted to bat long. The pitch was playing well and I backed my game."

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Sooryavanshi's knock was packed with extraordinary power-hitting and saw him rewrite several records.

He became the fastest player to score a List A century, reaching three figures in just 28 balls.

He then completed a double hundred off only 52 deliveries, setting a new benchmark for the fastest double century in professional cricket.

UAE's Harpreet Bhatia Also A Centurion

While Sooryavanshi dominated the chase, UAE had earlier put up a competitive total of 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia was the standout performer, producing a patient 130 from 144 deliveries to keep his side in the contest.

However, his effort was overshadowed by Sooryavanshi's extraordinary response. The teenager's assault left the UAE bowlers struggling to contain the scoring rate as India A raced to victory in little more than 14 overs.

The result also gave India A a crucial boost in their bid to secure a place in the tournament's semi-finals.