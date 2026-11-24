Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has drawn sharp criticism over a joke about married women in Bihar observing Chhath Puja. A clip from his performance has gone viral, with social media users accusing him of making an obscene reference to the tradition of applying a long streak of sindoor. The remarks have triggered demands for legal action, with BJP member and activist Ritu Jaiswal calling for an FIR against the comedian in every district of Bihar. As the controversy gathers attention, Yash's Instagram account also appears to be unavailable, although the reason behind it remains unclear.

Yash Maheshwari's Chhath Sindoor Joke Sparks Controversy

Yash Maheshwari uploaded the performance on his YouTube channel under the title Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy. The video description carried a disclaimer stating, "This video is just for fun purposes. Doing my shows in Delhi NCR."

हमारे महापर्व छठ और छठव्रतियों पर अश्लील कॉमेडी करने वाले इस शख्स के खिलाफ बिहार के प्रत्येक जिले में FIR दर्ज होनी चाहिए। ऐसी सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई हो कि इसे अपनी गलती का एहसास हो और अगली छठ में हमारे महापर्व की महानता का साक्षात दर्शन कर सके। छठ की आस्था और अस्मिता से खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं! — Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) November 24, 2026

However, a section of the performance has attracted criticism online. In the viral clip, the comedian makes an inappropriate reference to the sindoor tradition followed by married women in Bihar during Chhath Puja. He links the long streak of sindoor, applied from the nose, to their husbands' longevity and makes a vulgar reference to the practice.

During the routine, he says, "Meri lambi umar main khud dekh lunga, par tu jo Bajrang Bali ban ke baithi hai na tujhe mujhse kaun bachayega."

I'm more shocked at the audience laughing and clapping at such vulgar jokes about our faith and culture. Is this what stand-up comedy has come down to? @bihar_police https://t.co/Rt2va4Ykaa — ekbihari (@ekbiharii) November 24, 2026

The audience can be heard laughing in the background. The clip subsequently circulated across social media platforms, prompting criticism from users who called the remarks disrespectful towards women and the religious significance of Chhath.

बिहारी महिलाओं की अवहेलना कर रहे इस बदतमीज़ को अगर कोई बिहारी पकड़कर दो जूते मार देगा तो विक्टिम कार्ड खेलेगा कि हो गया, हो गया, मेरी अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी पर हमला हो गया। क्या किसी की पवित्र भावना और विश्वास का मज़ाक़ उड़ाना अभिव्यक्ति की आज़ादी है ? कीड़े-मकोड़े से भी बदतर हैं ये जोकर। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 24, 2026

Ritu Jaiswal Demands FIR Against Yash Maheshwari

Amid the backlash, BJP member and activist Ritu Jaiswal took to social media to demand strict action against the comedian. She called for an FIR to be registered against him in every district of Bihar over his remarks about Chhath Puja and women observing the festival.

In her post, she wrote, "An FIR should be filed against this man in every district of Bihar for making obscene jokes about our great festival of Chhath and those who observe the Chhath fast." Jaiswal also called for stringent legal action, saying that such steps were necessary to prevent anyone from making similar remarks about the festival.

Emphasising the cultural and religious importance of Chhath, she concluded her message by stating, "We will not tolerate anyone messing with the faith and identity associated with Chhath!"

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Yash Maheshwari's Instagram Account Appears Unavailable

As the controversy continues to gain attention, Yash Maheshwari's Instagram account also appears to be unavailable. However, it is not clear whether the comedian has deactivated or deleted his profile or whether the account has been suspended following the backlash.

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So far, Yash has not issued any official clarification regarding the controversy or the status of his Instagram account. The controversy has brought the comedian's remarks under wider scrutiny, with social media users and political voices calling for accountability over jokes involving religious traditions and cultural practices.