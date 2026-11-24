Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Avinash Mishra confirmed split with Eisha Singh.

Co-star Kaveri Priyam posted cryptically about real-life acting.

Actress Sayli Salunkhe questioned Avinash's selective privacy appeal.

Television actor Avinash Mishra has confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh, bringing their relationship rumours to an end. In a video shared on social media, Avinash apologised to Eisha, her fans and family, while taking responsibility for the split. Soon after, his rumoured former girlfriend and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priyam posted a cryptic message about actors who perform better in real life than on camera. Actress Sayli Salunkhe also appeared to question Avinash's appeal for privacy, suggesting that public attention cannot be welcomed selectively when a relationship is discussed online.

Kaveri Priyam's Cryptic Post

Kaveri Priyam took to her Instagram Story shortly after Avinash Mishra shared his apology video following his breakup with Eisha Singh. Without naming anyone, the actress appeared to comment on people who behave differently in their personal lives.

Kaveri wrote, "Kuch actors camera se jyada achi acting real life me karte hain." She followed it up with another line, "Kuch bhi ho jaye nahi sudhrenge." Her post came amid the ongoing discussion surrounding Avinash and Eisha's separation, leading to speculation that it was aimed at the actor.

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Avinash and Kaveri's dating rumours began during their time on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, where they portrayed a married couple. Their off-screen friendship attracted attention, with reports in 2020 claiming that the two had travelled to Goa together.

Avinash, however, had denied being in a relationship with Kaveri. He described her as a good friend who helped him adjust to the show and questioned the reports about their alleged Goa holiday, asking for proof.

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Sayli Salunkhe Questions Privacy Appeal

Actress Sayli Salunkhe, who has appeared in Dil Se Dil Tak and Spy Bahu, also shared her views on the breakup discussion. Her post appeared to respond to Avinash's request that people not turn his personal life into public content. Sayli wrote, "You cannot use your personal life as public content when it benefits your image and then expect people to switch off their curiosity when the story takes a different turn."

She also said that her social media feed had been repeatedly showing content about the former couple. According to Sayli, some people choose to make their relationships public when it brings attention, but later ask for privacy when the situation changes.

She further alleged that such publicity could be linked to "limelight and even monetary gains." Sayli added, "When things fall apart, and people start talking about it, suddenly privacy becomes an issue."

Sayli's Take On Public Relationships

In her concluding remarks, Sayli maintained that people cannot invite the public into their love lives only when it suits them. She suggested that once a relationship has been openly discussed, it is difficult to expect audiences to stop showing interest when the couple parts ways.

Her comments, along with Kaveri's cryptic Instagram Story, have added another layer to the ongoing discussion around Avinash and Eisha's breakup. Neither actress directly named Avinash in the posts, and their remarks remain indirect.

The breakup has continued to draw attention, with cryptic social media posts from Kaveri Priyam and Sayli Salunkhe adding to the conversation.