The Samajwadi Party has announced five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list, released on November 24, includes Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

Constituency-Wise Candidate List

1. Umar Ali Khan-Behat (Saharanpur)

2. Ashu Malik-Saharanpur

3. Nahid Hasan-Kairana (Shamli)

4. Mehboob Ali-Amroha

5. Jyoti Lodhi-Lalitpur

The party's poster also carries the slogan: "This time, united voting will be in the name of PDA."



