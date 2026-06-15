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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMohsin Akhtar Marries Nidhaa Bhatt, Shares Emotional Note Two Years After Divorce From Urmila Matondkar

Mohsin Akhtar Marries Nidhaa Bhatt, Shares Emotional Note Two Years After Divorce From Urmila Matondkar

Ex-husband of Urmila Matondkar, Mohsin Akhtar has married Nidhaa Bhatt in an intimate ceremony. The businessman and model shared heartfelt wedding photos and an emotional message on social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohsin Akhtar married Nidhaa Bhatt two years post-separation.
  • He announced his intimate nikah ceremony on social media.
  • Akhtar shared gratitude; his previous marriage ended in 2024.

Mohsin Akhtar has embarked on a new chapter in his personal life. The businessman and model, who was previously married to Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, revealed that he has married Nidhaa Bhatt. The announcement came through a heartfelt social media post featuring a collection of photographs from their intimate wedding celebrations, nearly two years after his separation from the Rangeela star.

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Mohsin Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Message

Mohsin shared glimpses from the traditional nikah ceremony and ring exchange, attended by close family members and friends. Alongside the images, he posted an emotional note reflecting on gratitude, faith and new beginnings.

He wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukr. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, He rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light into my life."

He further added, "So thank you, my love. And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohsin Akhtar (@mohsinakh)

Who Is Nidhaa Bhatt?

Interest around Nidhaa Bhatt has grown since Mohsin's announcement. While he tagged her in the wedding post, her Instagram profile remains private. Her account features more than 150 posts and over 1,100 followers. Her bio reads, “Alhamdulillah Khair, 🇶🇦🇷🇺🇦🇪🇸🇦, Taurus.”

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Mohsin Akhtar And Urmila Matondkar’s Marriage

Before marrying Nidhaa, Mohsin was married to Urmila Matondkar. The couple exchanged vows on 4 February 2016 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Their relationship attracted considerable attention at the time due to their interfaith marriage and the nearly 10-year age gap between them. Reports of difficulties in their marriage surfaced in 2024, and later that year, reports claimed that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Mohsin and Urmila first met in 2014 at the wedding of fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s niece. Their relationship developed over the following years before they tied the knot.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Mohsin Akhtar recently marry?

Mohsin Akhtar recently married Nidhaa Bhatt. He announced their marriage through a heartfelt social media post featuring photos from their intimate wedding celebrations.

How did Mohsin Akhtar announce his marriage to Nidhaa Bhatt?

Mohsin Akhtar announced his marriage via a heartfelt social media post. He shared glimpses from their traditional nikah ceremony and ring exchange, along with an emotional note.

What is known about Nidhaa Bhatt?

Nidhaa Bhatt's Instagram profile is private, featuring over 150 posts and 1,100 followers.

Who was Mohsin Akhtar previously married to?

Before marrying Nidhaa Bhatt, Mohsin Akhtar was married to Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar. They exchanged vows on February 4, 2016.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Urmila Matondkar Mohsin Akhtar ENtertainment News Nidhaa Bhatt
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