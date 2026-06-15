Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paul Blackthorne discussed filming Lagaan's iconic

Aamir Khan provided practical solution for filming in intense sunlight.

Blackthorne also admitted falsifying cricket skills; struggled in friendly match.

As Lagaan marks 25 years since its release on 15 June, one moment continues to echo through Indian cinema history, Captain Andrew Russell’s chilling declaration, “Teen Guna Lagaan”. Delivered with icy authority by Paul Blackthorne, the line has become inseparable from the film’s legacy. Yet, behind the polished intensity of the scene lay a far more challenging reality.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, the actor talked about the difficulties of filming the sequence in searing heat and revealed how Aamir Khan’s quick thinking helped him pull off the unforgettable moment.

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The Scene That Defined A Villain

Looking back, Blackthorne was quick to praise the craft that shaped the sequence into cinematic history.

“The editing of that scene is just fantastic. Brilliant, it is. Building up the tension is fantastic," said Paul Blackthorne.

While audiences remember the controlled menace of Captain Russell, the actor admitted that what appeared seamless on screen was anything but simple during production.

Shooting Under The Blazing Gujarat Sun

The biggest challenge, as Blackthorne recalls, came from the unforgiving outdoor conditions.

He said, “I couldn’t see a thing. The Gujarat sun was just blasting. Poor Anil Mehta, the DOP, kept saying, ‘Can you open your eyes?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t open my eyes, it’s very bright,’"

It was then that Aamir Khan stepped in with a surprisingly practical solution that changed everything.

“Aamir said, ‘Look into the sun with your eyes closed and then open them on action. You’ll have about 10 seconds before your eyes start squinting again.’ So it was Aamir’s tip. I’d keep my eyes closed, hear ‘action’, open them and quickly say the line before my eyes shut again."

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The Cricket Reality Check

While Captain Russell looked every bit the commanding officer on screen, Blackthorne admits his cricket skills were far from convincing.

“In auditions, whenever they ask, ‘Can you do this? Can you do that?’ you just say yes. Cricket? ‘Oh yes, I can play cricket.’ Of course, I couldn’t," he said.

Though he spent months preparing for his role, learning Hindi, studying the character and training in Victorian-style horse riding, cricket remained a different challenge altogether.

“I thought, it’s just cricket, I’ll be fine," he admitted.

Reality hit quickly during a friendly match arranged by Aamir Khan for the cast.

“Aamir said, ‘Paul, you open the batting.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ First ball, out. I asked if we could go again. Second ball, out. I thought, this isn’t going very well," he recalled.

Lagaan’s Enduring Legacy

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and led by Aamir Khan, Lagaan (2001) remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films. Set in colonial India, it follows villagers who challenge British officers to a cricket match to escape oppressive taxation.

With performances from Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne and an ensemble cast, the film went on to earn global recognition, even securing an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.